Sparks come up short against Lynx despite strong fight on the road

The Los Angeles Sparks proved Wednesday afternoon that they can hang with one of the WNBA's best teams.

After leading early and trading punches with the Minnesota Lynx for three quarters, the Sparks couldn't keep pace with a late Lynx run, falling 96-87 at Target Center. Still, there were plenty of positives for Los Angeles, including Cameron Brink's return to the lineup, Rae Burrell tying a career high with 24 points, and Nneka Ogwumike tying Lisa Leslie on the Sparks' all-time scoring list.

First Quarter

The Sparks couldn't have asked for a much better start. Ariel Atkins knocked down an early three as Los Angeles came out with confidence, moving the ball well and attacking Minnesota before the Lynx defense had a chance to settle in.

One of the biggest moments of the opening quarter came when Cameron Brink checked back into a game for the first time in over a month. Although she was on a minutes restriction, Brink immediately made her presence felt around the rim, giving the Sparks another layer defensively.

Minnesota eventually settled into its defensive rhythm, but Los Angeles stayed aggressive and took an 18-12 lead after the opening quarter.

Second Quarter

The momentum shifted in the second. Turnovers began to pile up for the Sparks, allowing Minnesota to speed the game up and erase the deficit. Rookie Olivia Miles took advantage, creating easy offense with several pinpoint assists as the Lynx grabbed their first lead just a couple of minutes into the quarter.

Neither offense found much of a rhythm for stretches, but Brink continued to make an impact inside. Looking anything but rusty, she battled for rebounds and looked comfortable in her return.

A steal from Courtney Williams led to another Minnesota push, but Rae Burrell answered with an aggressive drive before knocking down a three to keep Los Angeles within striking distance.

The Lynx took the lead at halftime, 39-37.

Third Quarter

Los Angeles came out of the locker room with renewed energy. Nneka Ogwumike opened the second half by setting up teammates on back-to-back possessions before later knocking down a three-pointer of her own during a Sparks run. Erica Wheeler answered one Minnesota triple with one of her own, and Brink continued to give the Sparks quality minutes on both ends.

The teams continued to trade baskets throughout the quarter, and despite Minnesota edging back in front, Los Angeles stayed within one possession heading into the fourth, trailing 68-67.

Fourth Quarter

The Sparks continued to battle, but Minnesota eventually showed why they are one of the league's top teams. Burrell continued attacking, mixing in strong passes with another clutch three-pointer as she tied her career high with 24 points. Defensively, both teams made every possession difficult, but Minnesota finally created the separation it had been looking for.

A three from Kayla McBride stretched Minnesota's lead to double digits, and the Sparks couldn't recover despite continuing to fight until the final buzzer.

Even in the loss, Ogwumike reached another milestone, tying Lisa Leslie for the most points in franchise history.

"It's always an honor," Ogwumike said. "I wish it could've come with better circumstances, getting a win. But I do feel like we're playing more like what LA should be playing like. These last two losses have been against really tough opponents, and you can't take a day off against teams like that."

Head coach Lynne Roberts left Minnesota encouraged by the progress her team continues to make despite the result.

"We're just playing better," Roberts said. "We're playing harder for each other. We're more connected defensively, and I think everyone understands where they're getting their shots. It's not a moral victory, but in terms of our process and improving, I'm proud of the group."

Roberts also liked what she saw from Brink in her return.

"It was great to have Cam back," she said. "She puts pressure on the other team's defense, and everybody knows what she brings as a shot blocker. I thought it was a great first game back."

Burrell's performance was another bright spot. Roberts praised not only her 24-point outing, but the way she picked her spots and impacted the game on both ends.

"When she gets downhill in space, I don't think there's anybody in the league that can guard her one-on-one," Roberts said. "She took good shots, and defensively I thought she was really active."

Despite dropping their second straight game on their road trip, the Sparks showed they can compete with one of the WNBA's elite teams. With Brink back in the lineup and Kelsey Plum inching closer to a return, Los Angeles continues to look more connected than it did just a week ago. If Wednesday was any indication, the Sparks believe they're much closer than their record might suggest, as this marks the first game of the second half of the season.