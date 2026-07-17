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WNBA · 2 hours ago

Nneka Ogwumike ties Lisa Leslie for most points in Sparks franchise history

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

CHICAGO — Another day, another record is acquired by the great Nneka Ogwumike.

Against Minnesota on Wednesday, she scored 23 points in that contest. That got her to tie Lisa Leslie for first place in the Sparks' all-time scoring list. This was the basket that did it.

Both Ogwumike and Leslie are now tied at 6,263 points. Ogwumike's next basket will leave her alone on top of that list.

"It's always an honor," Ogwumike said after Wednesday's game. "I wish it could've come with better circumstances, getting a win. But I do feel like we're playing more like what L.A. should be playing like. These last two losses have been against really tough opponents and you can't take a day off against teams like that."

The Sparks celebrated that accomplishment on Thursday.

(Never mind that they got the number of points wrong but it doesn't take away that Ogwumike accomplished what she did.)

Ogwumike would've broken it earlier if she didn't leave the team before the 2024 season. She spent two years in Seattle before returning to Los Angeles via free agency in the truncated 2026 offseason.

A lot of things have gone on with the Sparks and mostly for negative reasons on the news. But Ogwumike, who has always shed a light wherever she goes, brings back positive news for the team when they've needed it the most. And on Friday against the Sky, Nneka Ogwumike will be adding another accomplishment as the all-time leading scorer in Sparks franchise history.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 17 7:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

-1.5

-108

O 9

NYY

NYY

+1.5

-108

U 9

Jul 17 7:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+112

O 7.5

CLE

CLE

-1.5

-132

U 7.5

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