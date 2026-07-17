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WNBA · 3 hours ago

Sparks continue road trip as they take on Sky in Chicago

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

CHICAGO — The Sparks (10-13) have played better over the last week or so.

It just hasn't really shown in the standings, though. While they had good wins over the Fever and the Sky at home, they've started out 0-2 on their current road trip as they had losses against the Dream and the Lynx. They had both teams on the ropes but the Sparks couldn't give them the knockout blow.

The Sparks will now have a rematch against that same Sky (8-16) team. This time around, this bout is taking place in the Windy City.

In that first match-up, they were able to score over 100 points, had all five starters in double figures, and had a season-high 32 assists. The Sparks outscored the Sky, 29-17, in the fourth quarter. 

They're going to need that kind of production again. This time around, Cameron Brink is back in the fold as she returned to the line-up against the Lynx on Wednesday.

"It was great to have Cam back," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said about Brink, who had 10 points in 15 minutes on Wednesday. "She puts pressure on the other team's defense, and everybody knows what she brings as a shot blocker. I thought it was a great first game back."

Rae Burrell has really come on this season. In her last 11 games, she's averaged 17.2 points per game as she does her best to pick up the slack while the team continues to soldier on without Kelsey Plum.

"When she gets downhill in space, I don't think there's anybody in the league that can guard her one-on-one," Roberts said about Burrell.

And of course, there's Madame President Nneka Ogwumike. She is poised to take over the #1 spot as the Sparks all-time leading scorer as she is currently tied with Sparks legend Lisa Leslie atop that list. 

"It's always an honor," Ogwumike said after Wednesday's game. "I wish it could've come with better circumstances, getting a win. But I do feel like we're playing more like what L.A. should be playing like. These last two losses have been against really tough opponents and you can't take a day off against teams like that."

As for Chicago, there's no doubt about the talent of the team. They are full of vets like Courtney Vandersloot, Azurá Stevens, and Natasha Cloud as well as younger players like Jacy Sheldon, Sydney Taylor, and Gabriela Jaquez. Kamilla Cardoso is listed as questionable and Coach Roberts is not going to complain about her not being on the court; Cardoso gives the Sky a significant advantage in terms of size. But they definitely have to watch out for Taylor, who has come out of nowhere to give opponents fits with her explosive scoring ability. She tied with Cardoso and Jaquez for the team lead in points with 15 in their last match-up and she figures to be more aggressive on Friday.

There are no easy wins in the W but at least, the Sparks are facing a team that they have beaten before this season. Roberts likes to say that they're more process-driven. But that process better turn into wins soon or that sight for the playoffs gets more blurred as time passes by. 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 17 7:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

-1.5

-108

O 9

NYY

NYY

+1.5

-108

U 9

Jul 17 7:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+112

O 7.5

CLE

CLE

-1.5

-132

U 7.5

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