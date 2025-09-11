Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Betting Trends and Most Bet Props

‌



Boxing fans are set for one of the most anticipated fights of the year when Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford square off on Saturday, September 13. The event begins at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT / 1:00 am BST, with main event ringwalks expected around 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT / 4:30 am BST (Sunday).

The bout headlines a stacked card featuring Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr., Christian M’billi vs. Lester Martínez for the WBC interim super middleweight title, and Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas in lightweight action.

Let’s get into betting insights and the most bet props for the main event at BetMGM.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Fight Breakdown: Alvarez vs Crawford

This matchup pits two pound-for-pound elites in a battle for the undisputed super middleweight title. Alvarez, 35, enters with a record of 63-2-2 and an impressive 39 knockouts. Standing at 5’7 ½” with a 70 ½” reach, the Mexican superstar relies on power, durability, and elite counterpunching.

Crawford, 37, is undefeated at 41-0 with 31 knockouts, bringing a slight size advantage at 5’8” with a 74” reach. Known for his adaptability and ability to switch stances, Crawford will look to outbox Canelo from range and exploit his reach edge.

Alvarez vs Crawford Betting Insights

According to BetMGM, Alvarez opened as the -200 favorite but has since shifted to -160, while Crawford’s odds moved from +175 to +145. A draw sits at +1400 after opening at +1600.

Ticket % : 45% of bets are backing Crawford, compared to 19% for Alvarez and 36% for a draw.

: 45% of bets are backing Crawford, compared to 19% for Alvarez and 36% for a draw. Handle %: Despite fewer tickets, Alvarez commands the largest handle at 49%, showing sharp money backing the favorite. Crawford follows with 38%, while the draw has 13%.

These splits reveal an interesting divide: casual bettors are siding with Crawford, but the bigger wagers lean toward Alvarez.

Alvarez vs Crawford Most Bet Props

The BetMGM prop market highlights where bettors see the fight going:

Terence Crawford by KO/TKO or DQ (+700) – Bettors are eyeing the undefeated champion to score a statement finish.

– Bettors are eyeing the undefeated champion to score a statement finish. Canelo Alvarez by KO/TKO or DQ (+350) – Alvarez’s proven power at super middleweight makes this a popular play.

– Alvarez’s proven power at super middleweight makes this a popular play. Terence Crawford on Points/Technical Decision (+225) – With his reach and technical skills, a decision victory is seen as Crawford’s most realistic path.

What to Watch For in Alvarez vs. Crawford

The fight comes down to whether Alvarez’s power and body work can neutralize Crawford’s length and versatility. If Alvarez pushes forward and lands early, his backers will be confident in the KO prop. But if Crawford establishes his jab, controls distance, and adapts as the rounds progress, the decision route looks increasingly viable.

Either way, betting splits and prop action show that fans are expecting drama—whether by knockout or on the scorecards—when these two champions collide under the bright lights.