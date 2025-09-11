Netflix’s Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Weigh-In: Where, When and How to Watch

Boxing fans have been waiting years for this fight, and the anticipation reaches its peak on Friday, September 12, 2025, when Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford step on the scales for the official ceremonial weigh-in. This will be the final face-off before their historic clash on Saturday, September 13, when they battle for the undisputed championship in Las Vegas.

When and Where to Watch the Alvarez-Crawford Weigh-In

The Alvarez-Crawford weigh-in streams live from Las Vegas at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST (Saturday). Fans can watch the entire event free worldwide on Tudum or on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, giving everyone a front-row seat to the fighters’ last public appearance before fight night.

Date: Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Where to Watch: Tudum and Netflix’s YouTube channel (free)

Tudum and Netflix’s YouTube channel (free) Cost: Free

What Weight Will Alvarez and Crawford Fight At?

This bout will be contested at 168 pounds for the undisputed super middleweight crown.

Canelo Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs): The 35-year-old Mexican superstar is a four-division world champion and the first fighter to unify all four major titles at super middleweight. He reclaimed his undisputed status at 168 in May 2025 and has never been knocked down in his professional career.

The 35-year-old Mexican superstar is a four-division world champion and the first fighter to unify all four major titles at super middleweight. He reclaimed his undisputed status at 168 in May 2025 and has never been knocked down in his professional career. Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs): The 37-year-old American enters undefeated, having already made history as the first male fighter to become undisputed champion in two weight classes during the four-belt era. Now moving up from 154 pounds, Crawford is attempting to shock the boxing world by dethroning Canelo at 168. Like Alvarez, he has never been knocked down.

Why the Alvarez-Crawford Weigh-In Matters

This isn’t just another pre-fight ritual—it’s the moment that sets the stage for one of boxing’s biggest events in decades. The weigh-in offers fans a chance to gauge both fighters’ condition, mindset, and confidence just hours before they collide in the ring.

The stakes couldn’t be higher: Canelo’s dominance at super middleweight versus Crawford’s bid for a third undisputed reign across three divisions. With both men boasting legendary resumes and elite durability, even the weigh-in will carry intensity as they lock eyes one final time before fight night.