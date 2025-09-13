How to Watch Netflix’s Canelo vs Crawford: Complete Viewing Guide, Odds and Full Fight Card

‌



Boxing fans around the globe have been waiting years for this moment, and on Saturday, September 13, 2025, the wait ends. Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford will finally share the ring in Las Vegas, squaring off in a battle for the undisputed super middleweight championship. Best of all, the event will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix at no additional cost.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Canelo vs Crawford Fight Night Schedule

The action begins on Saturday, Sept. 13, with prelims streaming on Tudum in the evening. The main card kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT / 2:00 a.m. BST, and ring walks for the main event are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. BST (Sunday).

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT Main Event Ring Walks: 11:30 p.m. ET (approx.)

11:30 p.m. ET (approx.) Streaming Platforms: Tudum (prelims), Netflix (main card)

Tudum (prelims), Netflix (main card) Cost: Free with any Netflix subscription

All you need to do is log into your Netflix account, where the fight will be featured prominently on the homepage. You can even set a reminder so you don’t miss the live broadcast.

Where Canelo vs Crawford Takes Place

The fight is staged at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home to blockbuster events and one of the most state-of-the-art arenas in the world. Expect a packed house and a global audience tuning in to watch two of boxing’s biggest stars collide in a once-in-a-generation matchup.

The Main Event: Canelo vs. Crawford

Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs), the 35-year-old Mexican superstar, has already cemented his legacy as a four-division champion and the first man to unify all four belts at 168 pounds. Known for his counterpunching and iron chin—he’s never been knocked down—he reclaimed his undisputed crown earlier this year and now faces one of his toughest challengers yet.

Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) enters undefeated at 37 years old, having already made history as the first male fighter in the four-belt era to become undisputed in two different divisions. Now, he’s moving up to super middleweight to chase greatness against Alvarez. Like Canelo, Crawford has never been knocked down, and his adaptability makes him one of the most technically gifted fighters of his generation.

Canelo vs Crawford Full Fight Card

The night doesn’t stop at the main event—fans can look forward to an action-packed undercard featuring rising stars and title contenders:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford (Super middleweight, undisputed title)

(Super middleweight, undisputed title) Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (Light middleweight)

(Light middleweight) Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martínez (Super middleweight, WBC interim title)

(Super middleweight, WBC interim title) Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas (Lightweight)

Prelims will be available globally on Tudum before Netflix takes over for the main card.

Canelo vs. Crawford Odds Breakdown

Sportsbooks have released a wide range of betting markets for Saturday night’s blockbuster bout, and the numbers reflect just how close fans and oddsmakers expect this fight to be.

Moneyline : Canelo Alvarez enters as the betting favorite at -174 , while Terence Crawford is priced at +148 . The odds suggest Alvarez has the edge, but Crawford’s underdog status is drawing plenty of attention, given his undefeated record.

: Canelo Alvarez enters as the betting favorite at , while Terence Crawford is priced at . The odds suggest Alvarez has the edge, but Crawford’s underdog status is drawing plenty of attention, given his undefeated record. Method of Victory : Alvarez by decision is the most likely outcome at +130 , followed by Alvarez by KO/TKO at +330 . Crawford backers can grab +200 for a decision win or a long-shot +850 for a knockout. A draw sits at +1100 , reflecting how rare that result is.

: Alvarez by decision is the most likely outcome at , followed by Alvarez by KO/TKO at . Crawford backers can grab for a decision win or a long-shot for a knockout. A draw sits at , reflecting how rare that result is. Fight Distance : Oddsmakers expect the bout to go long, with “Yes” priced at -340 for the fight to go the distance, while “No” sits at +240 .

: Oddsmakers expect the bout to go long, with “Yes” priced at for the fight to go the distance, while “No” sits at . Total Rounds: The over/under is set at 11.5 rounds, with the over heavily favored at -370, while the under comes back at +250.

Overall, betting markets show confidence in Alvarez’s durability and Crawford’s ability to push the fight the distance, setting the stage for what many expect to be a tactical, drawn-out war rather than a quick knockout.

Why Canelo vs Crawford Matters

Alvarez represents the face of Mexican boxing and one of the most marketable stars in the sport, while Crawford brings his flawless record and pound-for-pound credentials. Both men stand at the pinnacle of their careers, and with legacies on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Whether you’re a longtime boxing fan or new to the sport, this historic clash delivers drama, skill, and legacy-defining stakes—all streaming live worldwide, only on Netflix.