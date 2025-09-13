Netflix’s Canelo vs Crawford Most Bet Boxing Props

‌



Boxing fans around the world have their eyes on Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford as they collide in Las Vegas for the undisputed super middleweight championship. With so much star power and history on the line, bettors are locking in on the prop markets, targeting knockout potential and tactical mastery as the most likely paths to victory.

1) Canelo Alvarez by KO/TKO or DQ (+350)

Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) enters as the slight favorite, and bettors are drawn to his proven power at 168 pounds. The Mexican superstar has finished fights against elite names like Sergey Kovalev and has never been knocked down in his career. Standing at 5-foot-7½ with a 70.5-inch reach, Canelo thrives in exchanges and punishes opponents with relentless body work.

At +350, the KO/TKO or disqualification line has become one of the most popular bets. With 39 career knockouts and a track record of wearing opponents down late, Alvarez backers see value in his ability to close the show inside the distance.

2) Terence Crawford by KO/TKO or DQ (+700)

Undefeated Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is moving up two full weight classes from junior middleweight to super middleweight, but that hasn’t slowed bettors from backing his power. Known for his adaptability and ability to switch stances seamlessly, Crawford’s 74-inch reach gives him a length advantage over Alvarez.

The +700 price reflects his underdog role, but bettors remember his stoppage wins over Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter, where his precision overwhelmed elite opposition. If Crawford can offset Canelo’s pressure and land clean counters, the long-shot KO ticket could cash big.

3) Terence Crawford on Points/Technical Decision (+225)

Perhaps the most intriguing market is Crawford by decision at +225. His ability to control distance, adjust mid-fight, and pile up rounds makes him a real threat to outpoint Alvarez. In fact, many bettors see this as Crawford’s clearest path to victory—using his technical skills to neutralize Canelo’s inside game.

Crawford has never been knocked down in his career, and with his defensive craft, the judges’ scorecards could play a decisive role. For those expecting a full 12-round chess match, this is the prop that stands out.

Canelo vs Crawford Tale of the Tape Adds Fuel to the Debate

Age : Alvarez (35) vs. Crawford (37)

: Alvarez (35) vs. Crawford (37) Height/Reach : Alvarez (5’7½”, 70.5”) vs. Crawford (5’8”, 74”)

: Alvarez (5’7½”, 70.5”) vs. Crawford (5’8”, 74”) Best Wins: Canelo – Golovkin, Cotto, Kovalev | Crawford – Spence Jr., Porter, Gamboa

The matchup is razor-close, and the tale of the tape highlights why bettors are split. Alvarez brings size and proven dominance at 168 pounds, while Crawford’s reach, versatility, and unbeaten record make him a dangerous underdog.

Canelo vs Crawford: Most Bet Props

Saul Alvarez (MEX) by KO/TKO or DQ +350

Terence Crawford (USA) by KO/TKO or DQ +700

Terence Crawford (USA) on points/Technical Decision +225

Canelo vs Crawford: The Final Word

The betting markets reflect the drama: Alvarez supporters lean toward his power at +350, while Crawford’s backers are divided between a risky KO (+700) and a more measured decision (+225). With both men boasting iron chins and legendary resumes, bettors are bracing for fireworks no matter the outcome.

BetMGM’s data is based on single bets and tickets