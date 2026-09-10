Ryan Garcia's road to redemption continues against Conor Benn on Mexican Independence Day weekend

LAS VEGAS – It’s no secret that Ryan Garcia is among the most polarizing and talked about athletes in North America, though that conversation has often veered sideways in recent couple years. While Garcia proved to the world that he was back in business with his title-reclaiming victory over Mario Barrios in April, a victory over Conor Benn on Mexican Independence Day weekend would truly solidify his return to the top of the sport.

After Garcia’s 2024 win against Devin Haney was overturned due to a failed drug test, the now 28-year-old Victorville, CA native had a several month stretch in the limelight that could only be described as destructive. He had fallen into an intense and violent drinking habit which seemed to take place entirely on camera, and a series of racist remarks made on a livestream July 2024 resulted in a lengthy expulsion from the WBC.

Few athletes in the modern era, if any, have experienced the highs and lows of the social media zeitgeist than Garcia has. A major reason for his transcendent popularity is the fact that he’s as much of a famous internet personality as he is a champion boxer, essentially the reverse of Jake Paul-ification of the sport. While many internet celebrities have used their personalities as a way to get into prize fighting, Garica used his notoriety as a fighter to boost his popularity as an influencer.

“You know, I have a vision,” Garcia said. “I understand that there's a new way of promoting yourself. There's a new way of media. I don't let what anybody says really get to me as long as I'm preparing well and I'm sharp. I don't really care what they say. They've been saying that since I was doing Instagram back in the day. ‘He's an Instagram fighter’. Now I'm a streamer, so it's the same thing, just a different lingo. I'm not really too concerned about people's opinions.”

For all intents and purposes, Garcia has seemed much healthier in all regards since making his return to the ring in May 2025 after a year-long hiatus. He was upset by Rolly Romero that night at the Fatal Fury event in Times Square, but responded with that dominant unanimous decision win over Barrios this past April. Entering Saturday’s bout, Garcia is looking to earn consecutive (official) wins for the first time since 2022.

While Garcia certainly could have made more of a statement against Barrios, the fact he proved he could still dominate a title fight was enough to write home about. Saturday is different. If Garcia can finish a much more respected fighter in Benn and do so in the way many expect him to, he’d essentially be in a position to make any championship bout he wants. From the sounds of Garcia’s comments at Thursday’s press conference, it appears he’ll be at 147 for a little while with his eyes set on a rematch against Devin Haney.

“I don't really like to think too far ahead,” Garcia said. “I'm very comfortable at 147. This is the most prestigious weight class other than heavyweight, so I'm going to be here for a long time. Hopefully I get to kick Devin Haney's ass again.”

And given the significance of the fight’s date and what it means to Garcia as a Mexican-American, that’s enough of a reason to expect the best Garcia we’ve seen to date. Doubly so considering that Benn has used Garcia’s American birthplace as a way to minimize his Mexican roots.

“As long as I'm sharp and beating the sh*t out of him, it's a great performance,” Garcia said. “Do I want to beat him so bad and make a statement where he's not even close? Yes. And finish the job? One hundred percent. I'm not looking to fight on this date and not give the fans a spectacular night. I'm here to give the fans everything they wanted and more."