T-Mobile Arena’s outdoor plaza to become Paramount+ Plaza under multiyear deal

LAS VEGAS — T-Mobile Arena’s two-acre outdoor entertainment space will be renamed Paramount+ Plaza under a multiyear partnership that gives the streaming service a year-round presence at the Las Vegas venue.

The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, also makes Paramount+ an official partner and the arena’s exclusive streaming partner. The plaza will feature branded fan experiences, seasonal displays and digital programming tied to the service’s live sports, original series, films and franchises.

The partnership will debut during Zuffa Boxing’s Garcia vs. Benn fight week, with Paramount+ Plaza hosting the ceremonial weigh-in Sept. 11. On Sept. 12, the plaza’s screens will show Noche UFC live ahead of the Garcia vs. Benn boxing event inside T-Mobile Arena. The boxing event also will stream globally on Paramount+ outside the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Combat sports are a central connection between the two partners. Paramount+ is UFC’s exclusive U.S. streaming partner, while T-Mobile Arena serves as the promotion’s Las Vegas home. The opening weekend will bring that relationship into the outdoor space, allowing fans to watch UFC programming before the boxing event begins inside.

Beyond fight week, the companies plan to adapt the plaza’s programming and appearance around major sports and entertainment events throughout the year. Activations will extend across the plaza and arena exterior, providing opportunities to promote Paramount+ programming and engage visitors attending the venue’s more than 100 annual events.

Financial terms and the specific length of the multiyear agreement were not disclosed in the announcement.