How the Youngest Head Coach in D1 Has Turned VCU Back into a Contender

When VCU has needed him the most, Sean Thompson has always seemed to come through. It was true in 2015, when, as a freshman, he took the mound for the Rams in the decisive game of the Dallas Regional and delivered a strong 5.1 innings of one-run baseball in VCU’s biggest win in program history.

It was true in 2024, when he returned for his second stint as an assistant coach at his alma mater and helped develop pitching stars Christian Gordon, Brian Curley, and Maison Martinez. The Rams won the A-10, and Gordon dazzled in a Regional upset over Wake Forest.

And it was still true six weeks on from that upset win, when former VCU head coach Bradley LeCroy announced he was departing to take the same role at Liberty. As it was late July, the head coach hiring cycle was all but over, leaving VCU with limited options.

Once again, Thompson stepped up for his school, becoming the head coach on July 22, 2024. At just 28 years old, he was and still is the youngest head coach in D-I baseball at 30.

In just his second season at the helm, the Rams have started conference play 11-4 and appear to be legitimate contenders in the Atlantic 10. They also boast a Power 4 win over Illinois and have gone toe-to-toe with giants such as Coastal Carolina, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Both VCU and Thompson had alternate options throughout the interview process. The Rams had a few other anonymous candidates to consider while Thompson needed to decide whether to follow LeCroy to Liberty or embrace the challenge of leading his alma mater into a new era.

“It was a whirlwind,” Thompson explained. “It all just happened really fast, and I knew that I had a ton of interest in staying at VCU– being an alumnus and loving the program – but also going through the process with Coach LeCroy. We had conversations, and he had an interest in taking me with him to Liberty. There were a lot of weird emotions at the time.”

Thompson’s first challenge, before even officially getting the job, was to assemble a staff. Luckily for the young coach, he’d already amassed a number of resources and connections over his first few years as an assistant.

It certainly helped that Andrew Llewellyn, who had been on the VCU staff since being hired as a graduate assistant in 2020, opted to remain in Richmond with Thompson. Once the head coaching hire was finalized, Llewellyn was officially elevated to the position of assistant recruiting coordinator.

Another former VCU pitcher who threw in that legendary Dallas Regional, JoJo Howie, was one of Thompson’s first calls. Howie had spent the last seven years finding success at the junior college level, culminating in a 45-14 season as the head coach at Central Arizona College in 2024.

While he’s been a fantastic pitching coach over the last season and a half, Howie’s junior college connections have arguably been just as big a contributor to VCU’s success. With Llewellyn and Howie on board, Thompson had the core of a quality staff heading into year one.

“I was fortunate to get the job,” Thompson explained, “Throughout the interview process, I was making calls to people I was interested in getting on my staff here if I was fortunate enough to get the job.”

On February 14, 2025, Sean Thompson made his debut as the head coach of VCU on the road at the College of Charleston. It was nearly 10 years to the day after making his VCU pitching debut as an 18-year-old freshman.

As a player, Sean Thompson was a four-year starting pitcher for the Rams under current Notre Dame head coach Shawn Stiffler. From 2015 through his senior campaign in 2018, Thompson tossed over 300 innings for VCU, posting a 3.30 ERA and striking out 249 batters.

In the VCU program record books, Thompson ranks among the top five in wins (27, 2nd) and starts (51, 3rd). He is top 10 in strikeouts (249, 7th) and innings pitched (300.1, 9th). The Indiana native was a program legend even before he returned as an assistant coach.

After graduating from VCU in 2018 with a degree in Business Communications, Thompson signed with the Chicago White Sox as an undrafted free agent. After a few years, however, he returned to Richmond in 2021, where he joined Coach Stiffler’s staff as the director of pitching development.

The Rams went 38-16 that season, sweeping the regular-season and conference tournament championships en route to earning a #2 seed in the Starkville Regional.

He spent two successful years as the pitching coach at Monmouth before the call of Richmond beckoned him home for a second stint as an assistant coach in 2024 under current head coach Bradley LeCroy.

The 2024 team featured some fantastic pitching, led by All A-10 selections Christian Gordon and Brian Curley. Along with Maison Martinez, who spent the following year at Florida State, the 2024 squad saw three pitchers drafted.

A few players who have been key contributors on this season’s squad were on that 2024 Regional team, but most of the roster was constructed over the last two offseasons.

After assembling a coaching staff, Thompson’s next big challenge was putting together a roster very late in the transfer cycle.

“Obviously, when I got the job,” Thompson said, “I had about 24 hours or less to enjoy it, kind of pinch myself, and then it was time to work.”

There were 44 players listed on the 2024 Regional team. By the time Coach Thompson made his official head coaching debut in the VCU dugout the following February, just 12 players had returned.

“Trying to retain a roster is difficult at a mid-major, especially with a head coaching change,” Thompson explained. “Guys make commitments to people and want to play for them, only for things to change in the blink of an eye.”

While 11 players – including A-10 Player of the Year Brandon Eike – graduated, roughly 20 others opted to depart VCU for different programs. This included future Power 4 stars such as the aforementioned Curley (Georgia) and Martinez (Florida State), plus sluggers Chris McHugh (NC State) and Aden Hill (Maryland).

By the time Thompson was hired in late July, the Transfer Portal was closed, except for players who had experienced a recent coaching change. The vast majority of the players who had entered the portal that offseason had already committed to new schools.

For VCU, that left very little to choose from as the coaching staff looked to replace about 20 players. The Rams did have a 10-person freshman class, but they needed some experience. Thompson’s next obstacle was building a roster from what limited options were left in the portal.

“I knew there would be some turnover immediately,” Thompson explained. “Unfortunately, there’s just nothing you can do about it. We needed to go get about 12 guys out of the portal that late. It was a big undertaking, but my staff was extremely helpful, and we did the best that we could going into our first year.”

Roster construction at the mid-major level is already difficult enough, especially when considering the amount of talent that departs for other opportunities at the Power 4 level.

VCU was a mid-major from a one-bid league trying to build a roster around a new head coach while establishing a team identity.

The 2025 Rams’ roster consisted of 12 returners, 10 freshmen, and 19 newcomers. This was the final year before requirements trimmed rosters to 34, so VCU was able to carry 41 players. In terms of recruiting strategy, the coaching staff couldn’t exactly be picky.

“We were just trying to get the best guys we could get,” Thompson said. “Obviously, there were some positional needs we needed, and we had a little bigger high school class. It was looking at some needs and trying to find the best players and best fits that we could.”

Thompson and his staff leveraged their connections and did what they could to field a roster capable of competing in the A-10. The roster make-up was diverse geographically – 16 states and two Canadian provinces were represented.

18 seniors and graduate students meant that VCU would see a lot of turnover again in 2026, but VCU needed the experience those players brought. The Rams went 17-37 in Thompson’s first season, finishing 11th in the A-10 with a 10-20 conference record.

Despite the difficult season, VCU was competitive in most games. They were 2-14 in games decided by two or fewer runs, including a quartet of one-run losses to Clemson, Boston College, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Injuries plagued the Rams, as several key arms went down early in the season. It was a tough transitional year, but there were more than a few bright spots – including the emergence of star freshmen Jacob Lee and Nick Flores.

“It was difficult,” said Thompson. “We kept looking up, and losses kept stacking up, even when we were playing some better baseball. We were playing a lot of young guys when we knew that college baseball is an old sport right now.

“We took our licks a little bit. It felt like if we came out on the other side through the transfer portal season and we were able to retain who we needed to retain, we’d be much better for it moving forward.”

Thompson and his coaching staff treated that first season as a learning opportunity. Once the season ended, they focused on retaining key players and developing a recruiting strategy to build a roster capable of contending for the A-10.

Instead of being stuck with the dregs of the portal, VCU would now be able to widen its search and find the exact right pieces for its program. Due to the number of upperclassmen on the 2025 team who graduated and the departures of transfers, the staff once again needed to replace about 15-20 players.

Ten key players planned to return, and they would form the core of this year’s squad. This included star contributors such as catcher Jacob Lee, utility man Nick Flores, and ace reliever Zachary Peters.

It was a solid core, and the staff worked towards finding the pieces to complement it. One area that is somewhat underutilized by other programs is the junior college level. The first order of business was to use Coach Howie’s JUCO connections.

VCU’s current staff ace, Patrick Steitz, pitched for Howie at Central Arizona in 2022 and 2023 before making his way to Kansas. He was the Jayhawks’ midweek starter for some of last year and decided to reunite with Howie at VCU last summer.

Steitz is a frontrunner for the A-10 Pitcher of the Year. He’s currently 5-1 with a dazzling 1.94 ERA with 55 strikeouts and just eight walks in 55.2 innings. While he didn’t come straight from the junior college ranks, his connection to the coaching staff was key in getting him to Richmond.

The 2026 VCU roster features 13 former JUCO players, including star slugger Michael Petite, who leads the Rams with 19 extra-base hits. Hunter Gotschall and Caleb Clover, two key arms in the pitching staff, are also JUCO products.

“We knew we wanted to do some things with the junior college class to be able to supplement some of the high school guys,” Thompson said. “We went out in the fall and did a really good job picking up some junior college pieces. I’m a big fan of the junior college player. The recruiting process is a little bit longer, where you really get to know people.”

Part of the VCU recruiting strategy focused not just on talent and tools but also on personality and player type. Thompson and his staff wanted the right people. They wanted players who wanted to be in Richmond at VCU.

The staff brought in quality individuals who wanted to share a mutual responsibility with the program – one that focused on winning a championship and development. Thompson knew that if they recruited the right type of people, winning would take care of itself.

“When you have the right people on the bus and in the organization, you get a chance to do something special. That was at the forefront of everything we were doing,” Thompson said.

It’s only mid-April, and the Rams have already eclipsed their 2025 win total. They just swept Fordham on the road to improve their conference record to 11-4, good for second in the A-10. In just one short year, this coaching staff has restored VCU to contender status.

The roster is young, but experienced. There are just eight seniors and graduate students. Players are represented from all over the country, including 17 states and the two Canadian provinces. Just eight players come from VCU’s home state of Virginia.

“We want guys that want to win,” Thompson said. “We want guys who want to develop. We want to get a whole bunch of those guys in our locker room. Having good relationships and really good people who can build those relationships is huge.

“When you find guys that want those things, and you get them in the same room, I’m under the opinion you can do something special.”

With Sean Thompson at the helm, the VCU program is in good hands. He’s always been there when needed, and he and his staff are just getting started in building something special.

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