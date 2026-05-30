Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
College Baseball · 17 hours ago

UCLA Stuns Virginia Tech With Ninth-Inning Rally

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

LOS ANGELES — Facing elimination Saturday afternoon, UCLA found itself one loss away from seeing a historic season come to an end.

Instead, the Bruins delivered one of their most memorable wins of the season, rallying for a dramatic 6-5 walk-off victory over Virginia Tech to remain alive in the Los Angeles Regional.

Head coach John Savage credited both teams after the emotional victory.

“It was just a credit to Virginia Tech,” Savage said. “I thought Virginia Tech really handled themselves professionally over the last two days. It was a very, very competitive game today. Just a credit to our guys for being resilient, staying with one another.”

Savage acknowledged that UCLA has become accustomed to close postseason battles.

“We really don’t want to play games like that at this time of year,” Savage said. “You’re flirting with fire, and you’re walking a tight rope a lot of times. But it is playoff baseball. We are used to that.”

Barnett Answers the Call

With UCLA’s season on the line, Michael Barnett delivered one of his strongest performances of the year.

The senior right-hander worked six innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out five and walking one. He threw 86 pitches and kept the Bruins within striking distance throughout the afternoon.

Savage called it Barnett’s best outing of the season.

“Barnett was excellent. I thought it was the best game he’s pitched all season,” Savage said. “He’s a captain. He’s a senior. He told me he wanted that inning, and I believe in my players.”

After Cashel Dugger tied the game with a solo homer in the fourth, Phoenix Call doubled and later scored on Jarrod Hocking’s RBI double to give UCLA a 2-1 lead. Will Gasparino added a solo shot in the fifth as the Bruins moved ahead 3-2.

Ninth-Inning Heroics

Virginia Tech responded with solo home runs in the seventh and eighth innings before adding another run in the ninth, taking a 5-3 lead into UCLA’s final at-bat.

The Bruins never panicked.

Roman Martin followed Mulivai Levu’s leadoff homer in the ninth with a game-tying blast of his own. Martin said a brief conversation before the at-bat helped him settle down.

“I was a little sped up,” Martin said. “I really just used that timeout to catch my breath and get back to my two-strike approach and really just try to see the ball.”

The comeback reflected a mentality UCLA has built over several seasons.

“We’ve kind of developed an identity,” Phoenix Call said. “We call it the 7-8-9. When the seventh inning comes around, we treat it as a new game. It’s a brand-new opportunity.”

Moments later, Call delivered the game-winning RBI single.

The versatile UCLA standout, who has played multiple positions throughout the season, said his focus remains on helping the team however he can.

“I try to see that as just my identity on the team,” Call said. “I like to do whatever can help the team win. As long as I know the team wins, then I’m happy.”

Call added that his approach never changed despite the pressure of the moment.

“I was kind of just trying to keep it as simple as possible,” Call said. “I didn’t really change at all. Same approach, just try to help someone.”

With the victory, UCLA advanced to Sunday’s elimination game and, as Savage put it, will “live another day” with its College World Series dreams still intact.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 31 3:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SF

SF

-1.5

-112

O 11

COL

COL

+1.5

-104

U 11

May 31 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYY

NYY

-1.5

-184

O 10

ATH

ATH

+1.5

+154

U 10

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Cam Schlittler's Cy Young Chances: MLB Futures Analysis
MLB · 2 hours ago
Cam Schlittler's Cy Young Chances: MLB Futures Analysis
MLB NL Cy Young Award Predictions: Who's Leading the Race?
MLB · 2 hours ago
MLB NL Cy Young Award Predictions: Who's Leading the Race?
AL Player of the Month Odds: Bellinger Leads the Field
MLB · 2 hours ago
AL Player of the Month Odds: Bellinger Leads the Field
Can Shohei Ohtani Win NL MVP and Cy Young in 2026?
MLB · 2 days ago
Can Shohei Ohtani Win NL MVP and Cy Young in 2026?
Cy Young Race in National League Heats Up: Where's the Value?
MLB · 4 days ago
Cy Young Race in National League Heats Up: Where's the Value?