Just Baseball’s 2026 SEC Conference Awards

Just Baseball SEC Award Winners

On its quest to win a seventh College World Series in a row, the SEC is likely to send 12 teams to the 2026 NCAA Tournament. To no surprise, the conference is once again crammed with first-rate talent.

Georgia has claimed the SEC regular season title for the first time since 2008. Leading the charge on the field for the Bulldogs is Just Baseball’s SEC Player of the Year, catcher Daniel Jackson.

Texas takes home the most hardware with four Longhorns cracking Just Baseball’s All-SEC Team. Sophomore left-hander Dylan Volantis earns Pitcher of the Year honors, while the outfield duo of Aiden Robbins and Anthony Pack Jr. claim Transfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively.

Both Georgia and Mississippi State have three Bulldogs on the team, while Florida and Texas A&M each have a pair. Seven teams in total are represented.

Following a tumultuous first season in charge, Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley helped guide the Aggies to a 39-13 regular season record and likely national seed. He just beats out Georgia’s Wes Johnson for Coach of the Year.

Below is a breakdown of each award winner, as well as a look at Just Baseball’s All-SEC Team and All-Freshman Team.