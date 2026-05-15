USC prevails in extra innings after nail-biting finish over Oregon

The No. 17 USC Trojans survived the No. 16 Oregon Ducks 2-1 in an extra-inning finish on Thursday night.

Defense shined throughout the series opener between the two ranked Big Ten opponents in Eugene.

USC’s Mason Edwards dominated over six scoreless innings and totaled 12 strikeouts with just four hits. Oregon’s Cal Scolari pitched five innings and gave up four hits and one run.

But Trojans’ catcher Isaac Cadena claimed the game in the 11th inning with a booming solo home run to right field that put USC up 2-1. This came after Cadena displayed his own talent behind the plate, having thrown out two Oregon baserunners in attempted steals before being moved to left field.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, with bases loaded and two outs, Oregon's centerfielder Jack Brooks lined the first pitch of the at-bat toward shallow left field. Cadena bolted toward the ball to make a sliding catch that silenced the Oregon crowd and ended the game.

Cadena's homer was the biggest hit for the Trojans in an otherwise quiet game for their offense. USC obtained six hits over the 11 innings and went nine innings before scoring their second run of the game.

USC scored first with a sacrifice bunt from shortstop Dean Carpentier that brought in right fielder Jack Basseer in the second inning. They were held to just two hits the remainder of Scolari's outing.

But another controlling performance from Edwards held Oregon baserunners from crossing home plate. Edwards struck out the side twice in the afternoon and pushed his total strikeouts over the season to 154, by far the most in the NCAA.

The first occurred in the third inning after Oregon's first two batters reached second and third base. Edwards struck out back-to-back Ducks via check-swing, then the third with a diving off-speed pitch to get out of the inning.

Edwards was relieved by USC's Sax Matson in the seventh inning, who saw four batters before being replaced by Andrew Johnson.

Johnson kept runners off of the bases until Oregon designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr. hit a home run in the ninth inning that tied the game.

USC closer Adam Troy took the mound in the 11th inning, following Cadena's go-ahead home run. Troy finished the game to earn his 12th save of the season.

The victory extends USC's record in the Big Ten to 20-8 and their overall to 42-12. Oregon's conference record falls to 18-10 and their overall to 36-15.