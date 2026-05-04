UCLA’s offense explodes past Michigan State in 13-11 comeback win

The UCLA Bruins scored 11 runs in the final three innings of Sunday’s game to defeat the Michigan State Spartans 13-11.

UCLA was behind eight runs in the seventh inning, following Michigan State’s relentless hitting from the early to middle stages of the game. But a leadoff hit-by-pitch for second baseman Aiden Aguayo sparked a resurgence that ultimately swayed the momentum back towards UCLA.

Michigan State reliever Tommy Szczepanski walked three consecutive UCLA batters after the hit-by-pitch on Aguayo to bring in a run. A bases-loaded groundout from first baseman Mulivai Levu scored another, then a chopping RBI-double from right fielder Payton Brennan made the score 10-5 with runners on second and third.

UCLA continued to string together a series of hits that cut away at Michigan State’s lead, such as a two-RBI double from centerfielder Will Gasparino lofted to shallow right field and an RBI single from catcher Cashel Dugger. UCLA’s lead was 10-7 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Michigan State left fielder Nick Williams responded with a solo home run to right field that provided an insurance run for the Spartans.

But in the eighth inning, UCLA left fielder Dean West answered with a shot to right-center field that climbed Michigan State’s outfield hill and permitted a triple with shortstop Roch Cholowsky next at the plate. Cholowsky grounded a ball to short stop that resulted in a throwing error to score West.

A walk from Levu brought UCLA third baseman Roman Martin to bat with two runners on base. Martin drove a 1-2 pitch to the left center wall to score Cholowsky and make it an 11-10 game.

Brennan took the plate again with Bruins on second and third. He lifted a sacrifice fly ball to left field that allowed Levu to reach home and tie the score 11-11.

UCLA pitcher Zach Strickland retired three straight in the bottom of the eighth to pave the way for the Bruins to take the lead in the ninth.

With Aguayo on second and West on first, Cholowsky entered the batter’s box for UCLA. Cholowsky lined the first pitch out of the reach of Michigan State’s left fielder. Aguayo rounded third and scored to give UCLA the lead 12-11.

Levu tacked on another run to give UCLA a two run lead before they sent closer Easton Hawk to finish the game.

With a runner on first, Hawk caught a line drive hit back towards him and tossed it to first to get the double play. He then forced Michigan State’s final batter into a ground out to secure the comeback victory for UCLA.

This triumph established UCLA as the Big Ten Conference regular season champions. They remained an undefeated 24-0 in the conference with eight consecutive sweeps.

The Bruins’ overall record reached 43-4 and they keep their road record perfect at 15-0.

UCLA will return to Los Angeles to face Loyola Marymount University for their last away game of the road trip on Tuesday before hosting Oregon next weekend.