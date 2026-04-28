2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 11

Biggest Risers

Cincinnati joins the rankings this week after a huge series win over West Virginia. While the 10-11 conference record doesn’t jump off the paper, the Bearcats continue to be a team that can beat anyone on any weekend with the patented “Bischel Ball” style of play.

Coastal Carolina handled business against Texas State this weekend, further building their lead in the Sun Belt. They’re now 17-4 with a four-game bump over Southern Miss, and the likelihood of two SBC hosts increases.

Kansas put together another great week of baseball with another win over Nebraska and sweeping the Wildcats of Kansas State in a big rivalry series as they build their lead in the Big 12 and get closer to a Lawrence Host site.