2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 11

Florida State hit the West Coast this weekend as Stanford came away with a huge ACC sweep capped off by a walk-off bomb by Rintaro Sasaki. With an upcoming series with a red-hot Pitt Panthers team, the ‘Noles will need to put some puzzle pieces together heading into the postseason.
Virginia falls to 12-12 in ACC play after suffering a sweep at the hands of the Pitt Panthers, getting outscored 25-8 over three games. The Cavs continue to be hot and cold heading into an ACC bye-week.
Missouri State falls out of the rankings after hitting the road at Louisiana Tech on the wrong end of a sweep, in a crucial CUSA series. While the Bears outlook on the postseason is still bright, they’ll need to find a CUSA series win against Jax State next weekend.