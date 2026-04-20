Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
College Baseball · 2 hours ago

2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 10

SportsGrid Contributor Just Baseball

Host · Writer

Week 10 of college baseball has concluded, highlighted by the #2 and #3 teams facing off in an ACC heavyweight matchup between Georgia Tech and North Carolina, where the Tar Heels dominated the first two games, securing the series and holding down the potent Yellow Jackets offense.

Biggest Risers

Nebraska put together a massive weekend in a sweep over the elite pitching staff the USC Trojans have. Quietly becoming a legit contender in the Big 10, last year’s conference tournament champion continues to be dangerous.

North Carolina, while only moving up one spot, solidified themselves as a contender for the National Championship, showing elite pitching to keep down the Georgia Tech offense while producing more runs than I believe most expected. 

Florida yet again showed the hot-cold week-to-week performance with a series victory in Athens over Georgia, completely dominating the rubber match on Sunday. While it still seems unclear which Gator team we’ll get on any given weekend, they’ve proven to be capable of beating anybody in the country.

Biggest Sliders

USC continues to have question marks against elite competition after getting swept in Lincoln by the Cornhuskers, now 0-8 in Q1 games. The Trojans will need to roll the remainder of conference play.

UCF continued their slide and dropped out with another series loss, this one against Cincinnati at home. While there’s plenty to be excited about with the Knights still, this multi-week skid has dropped them to fourth in the Big 12. 

Georgia Tech suffered the first bump in their road this season against North Carolina. While the pitching has been great for the majority of the season, they allowed 21 runs this weekend, including getting 10-runned in game two.

Others Receiving Votes

Purdue, now third in the Big 10, received their first votes of the season. They’ll travel to USC next weekend to face a skidding Trojans team, and could sneak in with a road series win.

Other Key Storylines

Trouble in Baton Rouge seemed imminent as Jay Johnson had some choice words for his team following a weekend where they were swept by Texas A&M at The Box. Sitting at 6-12 in SEC play, the door to the postseason is closing quickly as the golden 13-win mark is seemingly out of reach for the Tigers.

Cincinnati’s Quinton Coats blasted his 23rd home run of the season, tying the Bearcats single-season program record.

The post 2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 10 appeared first on Just Baseball.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 20 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TOR

TOR

+9.5

+335

O 221.5

CLE

CLE

-9.5

-376

U 221.5

Apr 20 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+7.5

+223

O 218.5

NYK

NYK

-7.5

-233

U 218.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 6 hours ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 days ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 days ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?
Betting · 2 months ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 2 months ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards

FUTURES

NBA Playoff Predictions: Who Can Stop the Thunder?
NBA · 3 hours ago
NBA Playoff Predictions: Who Can Stop the Thunder?
Assessing the Detroit Pistons' Odds and Playoff Path
NBA · 2 days ago
Assessing the Detroit Pistons' Odds and Playoff Path
Exploring NBA Finals Odds: Oklahoma City vs. New York at +950
NBA · 2 days ago
Exploring NBA Finals Odds: Oklahoma City vs. New York at +950
Are This Year's NBA Playoffs the Thunder's to Lose?
NBA · 4 days ago
Are This Year's NBA Playoffs the Thunder's to Lose?
Where Will LeBron, Giannis, and Zion End Up in the Offseason?
NBA · 6 days ago
Where Will LeBron, Giannis, and Zion End Up in the Offseason?