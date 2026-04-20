2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 10

Week 10 of college baseball has concluded, highlighted by the #2 and #3 teams facing off in an ACC heavyweight matchup between Georgia Tech and North Carolina, where the Tar Heels dominated the first two games, securing the series and holding down the potent Yellow Jackets offense.

Biggest Risers

Nebraska put together a massive weekend in a sweep over the elite pitching staff the USC Trojans have. Quietly becoming a legit contender in the Big 10, last year’s conference tournament champion continues to be dangerous.

North Carolina, while only moving up one spot, solidified themselves as a contender for the National Championship, showing elite pitching to keep down the Georgia Tech offense while producing more runs than I believe most expected.

Florida yet again showed the hot-cold week-to-week performance with a series victory in Athens over Georgia, completely dominating the rubber match on Sunday. While it still seems unclear which Gator team we’ll get on any given weekend, they’ve proven to be capable of beating anybody in the country.

Biggest Sliders

USC continues to have question marks against elite competition after getting swept in Lincoln by the Cornhuskers, now 0-8 in Q1 games. The Trojans will need to roll the remainder of conference play.

UCF continued their slide and dropped out with another series loss, this one against Cincinnati at home. While there’s plenty to be excited about with the Knights still, this multi-week skid has dropped them to fourth in the Big 12.

Georgia Tech suffered the first bump in their road this season against North Carolina. While the pitching has been great for the majority of the season, they allowed 21 runs this weekend, including getting 10-runned in game two.

Others Receiving Votes

Purdue, now third in the Big 10, received their first votes of the season. They’ll travel to USC next weekend to face a skidding Trojans team, and could sneak in with a road series win.

Other Key Storylines

Trouble in Baton Rouge seemed imminent as Jay Johnson had some choice words for his team following a weekend where they were swept by Texas A&M at The Box. Sitting at 6-12 in SEC play, the door to the postseason is closing quickly as the golden 13-win mark is seemingly out of reach for the Tigers.

Cincinnati’s Quinton Coats blasted his 23rd home run of the season, tying the Bearcats single-season program record.

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