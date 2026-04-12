USC’s three home runs and strikeout-heavy pitching surpasses Iowa

Three home runs from the USC Trojans in the fourth inning stole the show at Dedeaux field Saturday afternoon in a 6-3 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

USC picked up right where they left off after Mason Edward’s 16-strikeout-game Friday night, stacking 13 strikeouts collectively on Saturday. Grant Govel struck out two in the first inning, before running into location trouble in the second, walking two batters and allowing a sacrifice fly ball to score the first run of the game for Iowa.

Govel, who’s only given up five walks prior to Saturday’s start, responded by picking up three strikeouts in the third. Govel totaled eight strikeouts in the game, with bullpen appearances from Gavin Lauridsen, Sax Matson, and Adam Troy adding five more in four innings.

But the Trojans’ explosive three-home-run fourth inning put them over the Hawkeyes. Augie Lopez kicked it off by knocking his team-leading ninth homer of the season over the right field wall. Adam Lamb later launched his own solo home run to right field. And after a Jack Basseer double down the left field line, Isaac Cadena lifted the third home run of the inning, notching his first long-ball of the season.

Hawkeyes’ pitcher Maddux Frese lasted four innings and gave up each of the three home runs, all of which from the Trojans’ left-handed batters. Tyler Guerin entered the game for Frese, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing three hits and one run.

Iowa replied to the monstrous inning by hitting a two-run home run by Gable Mitchell in the fifth. The Hawkeyes comeback saw potential, putting multiple runners on base throughout the rest of the game, but never flourished due to the Trojans’ strong bullpen outing. Iowa finished the game with six hits and left nine runners on base.

Govel, who ranked third in WHIP in the NCAA with 0.74 prior to the game’s start, earned the win, extending his record to 7-0. Troy also gained his tenth save of the season, putting him at second in the nation.

USC will hope to complete the sweep against Iowa Sunday before beginning their five-game road trip.