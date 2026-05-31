UCLA’s Season Ends in Extra-Inning Heartbreaker

LOS ANGELES — Less than 24 hours after a dramatic walk-off victory over Virginia Tech, UCLA returned to the field facing another elimination game. With the season on the line, head coach John Savage handed the ball to freshman Angel Cervantes.

Despite allowing plenty of contact, Cervantes repeatedly escaped trouble against a Saint Mary's lineup that had already proven capable of creating problems for the Bruins throughout the Regional.

The freshman surrendered six hits through the first three innings and was twice called for pitch-clock violations, but he limited the damage and gave UCLA exactly what it needed in a pressure-packed situation.

His biggest moment came in the second inning when he worked out of a bases-loaded jam and allowed just one run to score.

Cervantes finished with 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing four earned runs on nine hits while striking out seven batters.

Savage was particularly impressed with the growth shown by the freshman.

"I thought Angel really grew up. He turned a corner," Savage said. "It's taken Angel a little while to get where he's got, and it's fun to watch. He's going to be a star."

The UCLA skipper called the outing a significant developmental milestone.

"I thought Angel took a major, major step today."

UCLA escapes a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run, getting out of the inning on a head-first slide play at first base. Score: UCLA 3, Saint Mary’s 1. pic.twitter.com/YxPkpZZYY8 — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) May 31, 2026

Bruins Build an Early Lead

UCLA's offense showed signs of life after several inconsistent performances throughout the Regional.

Roman Martin opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning that brought home Roch Cholowsky. Trey Gudoy followed with an RBI double in the second before Dean West added a run-scoring groundout to make it 3-1.

The Bruins extended their lead in the fifth inning when West launched a solo home run. Later in the frame, Will Gasparino was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing home another run and giving UCLA a 5-3 advantage.

Despite building leads throughout the afternoon, UCLA struggled to create separation.

As Savage later reflected, "We just could not break away from anybody. It felt like 3-2, 2-1, 4-3, 5-4, and it just took a toll."

Call's Defensive Gem Preserves the Lead

One of the game's biggest moments came in right field.

With Payton Brennan sidelined by injury, Phoenix Call stepped into an expanded role and delivered a game-saving defensive play.

Call raced back to the wall and robbed Jacob Johnson of a potential two-run home run, preserving UCLA's lead and energizing the Bruins' dugout.

Johnson had already been a thorn in UCLA's side during the Regional, hitting the go-ahead homer in Friday's opener that sent the Bruins into the elimination bracket.

UCLA’s Phoenix Call robs a potential two-run home run from Jacob Johnson, preserving the Bruins’ one-run lead with a highlight-reel catch. pic.twitter.com/8bXBRMBWpI — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) May 31, 2026

Bullpen Depth Tested

Following Cervantes' departure, UCLA pieced together innings from Chris Grothues, Landon Stump, Cal Randall, and Easton Hawk.

Randall, who had appeared in every Regional game, struck out two batters in a scoreless eighth inning while preserving a one-run lead.

Savage admitted afterward that he was attempting to navigate a bullpen that had been stretched thin after weeks of close games and injuries.

The loss of ace Logan Reddemann late in the season had significantly altered the pitching staff's structure.

"It had a ripple effect on the starters. It had a ripple effect on the bullpen," Savage said. "Major, major, major deal."

Saint Mary's eventually tied the game in the ninth inning, though UCLA escaped further damage thanks to an outstanding defensive play from Martin, who recorded a force out at third base with the bases loaded.

A Bitter Ending to a Historic Season

The game moved into extra innings, where Saint Mary's delivered the final blow with a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning to secure a 6-5 victory.

While the ending was painful, Savage emphasized that one weekend should not overshadow what his team accomplished.

"You win 52 games, you go preseason No. 1 and you never leave that spot. It's really remarkable."

The veteran coach also praised the leadership and character of a senior class that helped UCLA win more than 100 games over the past two seasons.

"They won over 100 games over the last two years. Not many in the country have done that."

UCLA’s season comes to an end as the Bruins are eliminated from the Los Angeles Regional. The No. 1 overall seed exits the NCAA Tournament after dropping two games to Saint Mary’s in the regional. pic.twitter.com/y5y6lmM8oR — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) May 31, 2026

Savage reserved special praise for Cholowsky, who immediately consoled one of UCLA's bat boys following the final out.

"He's a Bruin through and through," Savage said. "At the end of the day, you can't ask for a better player or a better person than Roch."

The Bruins entered the postseason as the nation's No. 1 team and finished with 52 victories, but their quest for Omaha ended unexpectedly against a resilient Saint Mary's club.

"We didn't play up to our standards this weekend," Savage said. "But you can't take away what this group accomplished. They left this place in a much better place than they found it."