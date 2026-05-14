SEC Baseball: Who’s in Line to Host? Who’s Still on the Bubble?

Georgia baseball has won the SEC regular season title for the first time since 2008. South Carolina has lost 30 games in a season for the first time ever. The Gamecocks and Mizzou have combined for 12 SEC wins, nine less than the Bulldogs.

That’s the clear-cut top and bottom of the SEC. Just about everything else between the bookends is far more difficult to parse through.

After nine weekends of topsy-turvy, action-packed and emotion-filled SEC action, there are 10 teams that sit between 13 and 16 victories in league play. That makes for a meaningful finale to the regular season, as far as SEC Tournament seeding is concerned.

It also makes the postseason water a little murkier when trying to comb through résumés and analyze who’s a surefire regional host and who might have some nails to chew when the Field of 64 is revealed on May 25.

There’s still a lot that could change after three more SEC games and a trip to Hoover, but we here at Just Baseball are here to keep you in the loop about your team’s potential postseason starting point.

While the NCAA Selection Committee continues to add tools to its belt, keep in mind that RPI still rules the world until proven otherwise. Yes, that’s still dumb. No, I don’t expect that mindset to change later this month, though I’d love to be proven wrong.