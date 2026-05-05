2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 12

Nebraska arguably took the biggest hit of the weekend, getting swept in Columbus by the Ohio State Buckeyes. While the future looked bright for three Big 10 hosts, the Cornhuskers look to bounce back with Iowa next weekend.
Boston College suffered a crucial series loss to the last-place ACC team coming into the weekend, the Clemson Tigers. While Birdball was relying on a high quantity of wins, hanging their hat on a series win against Virginia, their conference finale with the Yellow Jackets looms as what could be their signature win.
Oklahoma falls out of the rankings with a series loss to the Florida Gators. While both teams felt like fringe ranked teams coming into week 12, we knew one would come out on top with the other falling out completely.