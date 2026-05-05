2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 12

Biggest Risers

Texas may not have benefitted from this weekend in terms of spots rising, but it’s clear that the Longhorns mean business. They took a series win over Mississippi State in Austin after it came down to a crucial rubber match. In a war of depth-on-depth, Texas proves to be there with the best of them.

Kansas keeps their stranglehold on the Big 12 with a sweep over Arizona and now own 10 consecutive wins. Heading into Morgantown next week, this is the series that may just determine if the Big 12 will have a regional host in 2026.

Arkansas threw their hat back into the ring this weekend with a win over the Rebels of Ole Miss, getting them to the crucial 13-win mark in SEC play. While the RPI and Q1 resume aren’t quite up to snuff yet, the Hogs have two great chances to boost their stock in Oklahoma and Kentucky.