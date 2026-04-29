SEC Baseball: 5 Thoughts Ahead of the Last Leg of the Regular Season

Texas A&M Is Primed for an Omaha Run

Remember last season, Texas A&M fans? You know, the first for Michael Earley as head coach? The one where you had the Preseason Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and No. 1 ranking but still missed the tournament?

Me neither!

The disaster that was the 2025 season in Aggieland couldn’t feel further in the past. Earley and Co. have completely flipped the script this spring.

A&M was picked to finish 13th in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll. After taking two of three on the road at Florida over the weekend, the Aggies are 14-6 in SEC play, just a 0.5-game behind Georgia for the top spot in the league and check in at No. 5 on Just Baseball’s updated Top 25 this week.

They dropped their first two conference series but have now won five in a row, three of which came on the road and one of which was a pair of wins at home over Texas. This is a team that’s leaned on its deep lineup but also continues to get big outings from a small group of arms.

Eight pitchers have thrown 88 percent of A&M’s innings this season. Aiden Sims (3.44 ERA in 55 IP) has emerged as the ace, while Gavin Lyons (4.53 ERA in 45.2 IP) and Clayton Freshcorn (2.00 ERA in 27 IP) have proven reliable in relief. Teams will shorten their staffs in the postseason, but it’ll be business as usual for the Aggies.

The three-headed monster of first baseman Gavin Grahovac, center fielder Caden Sorrell and second baseman Chris Hacopian sits menacingly atop the order. Three of the best bats in the SEC, point blank. But they are really just the tip of the iceberg.

The left side of the infield comprises standout freshmen. Third baseman Nico Partida has emerged as an SEC Freshman of the Year candidate, while shortstop Boston Kellner also looks the part at a premium position.

Outfielder Jorian Wilson is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound freshman that physically looks ready to put on an MLB uniform right now. He turned heads over the weekend with a pair of home runs and is now up to 11 on the year in just 26 games.

A&M is now batting .283 as a team in SEC play, the second-best mark in the conference. All seven regular starters are hitting above .260 with an on-base percentage above .430.

Yes, this is a roster flooded with talent, but so was last year’s team. Earley was placed firmly on the hot seat after missing the NCAA Tournament in 2025. His praises should be sung for getting things back on track this spring. It feels like postseason baseball will return to Blue Bell Park this season.

The post SEC Baseball: 5 Thoughts Ahead of the Last Leg of the Regular Season appeared first on Just Baseball.