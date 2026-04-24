D1 Baseball: Top 9 College Baseball Standouts from Week 10

Dominic Voegele | RHP
Kansas’s Dominic Voegele in his Saturday start against Oklahoma State.
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|STRIKE %
|7
|3
|3
|3
|15
|104
|60.58
Setting a new career high in punchouts (15), Voegele gets Kansas a game two victory leading to a road series win in Stillwater.
When evaluating Dominic, it’s a six-pitch mix that has plenty of intrigue. He attacked Oklahoma State’s lineup with both of his fastballs, primarily the mid-90s four-seam. More specifically, it’s a weapon that got over 19 inches of ride with a 30% whiff rate executed often up in the zone. As for the low-90s sinker, it gets plenty of offset with over 16 inches of run that can be thrown against either type of hitter.
The pitch of the outing though has his low-80s curveball. Thrown a third of the time, it earned over an 87% whiff, a 40% chase, and nearly 3,000 RPM, just ridiculous stuff.
Dominic mixed in three other offerings against Oklahoma State this past weekend. First, a low-80s slider, getting north of both 10 inches of sweep and 2,800 RPM. Next, an upper-80s deadspin cambio, presenting true fade and thrown often against left-handers. Lastly, a short-action cutter, living 87-88 mph also primarily tossed against lefties.
Though not the 2026 as currently aspired, it was a thrill to see Dominic step up with his team’s back against the wall in a huge game with lots at stake.
Voegele will likely make his next start for Kansas on the road this coming weekend against Kansas State.
Dominic is #96 on our Top 100 College Prospect Board.