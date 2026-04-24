D1 Baseball: Top 9 College Baseball Standouts from Week 10

Cal Randall | RHP

Cal Randall | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 3 2 0 3 8 62 65.57 UCLA’s Cal Randall in his three appearances against opponents UC Santa Barbara and Minnesota.

Our second reliever in the Stock Talk Chronicles comes from the number one team in the land, right-hander Cal Randall, and his unreal fastball left opponents with no answer three times this past week.

Also getting up to 101 mph, Randall threw his four-seam 57 times of his 61 total pitches over the course of the three games. Again, the fastball is nutty, generating over 2,500 RPM, 19 inches of ride, seven feet of extension, and an elite attack angle.

It’s also worth mentioning that the other four pitches were his changeup. A low-90s weapon that’s also firm and well executed, though it doesn’t create much separation off the elite heater.

Randall will likely make his next appearance for UCLA back at home this coming week, either against Hawaii or Sacramento State.

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