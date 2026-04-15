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College Baseball · 14 minutes ago

2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 9

SportsGrid Contributor Just Baseball

Host · Writer

Week nine of the college baseball season has wrapped up as we’ve now passed the halfway point. UCLA holds strong at #1, having rattled off 27 consecutive wins, just seven wins away from the Division 1 record held by both Texas and FAU.

Georgia Tech made a major statement, sweeping Florida State for a Top 5 series victory, and has really solidified its spot amongst the best in the country.

Biggest Risers

Kansas takes sole ownership of first place in the Big 12 with a sweep in Lawrence over UCF. Walk-off dramatics and dominance from the Jayhawks, showcasing an electric environment, head coach Dan Fitzgerald has Kansas in a prime position for another push for a Big 12 title.

Texas A&M left their mark this weekend, taking down the Longhorns in College Station. With the 12th man in full effect and a less-than-thrilled reunion with former Aggie Skipper Jim Schlossnagle, it was a hate-fueled victory for Aggieland.

Florida yet again plays the hot-cold week-to-week performance with a series victory in Athens, over Georgia, completely dominating the rubber match on Sunday. While it still seems unclear which Gator team we’ll get on any given weekend, they’ve proven to be capable of beating anybody in the country.

Biggest Sliders

Southern Miss suffered their first Sun Belt series loss at the hands of the Ragin’ Cajuns. While the non-conference wins have proven fruitful for the outlook of the Golden Eagles, they sit at just 8-7 in conference play, good for a third-place tie with five other teams.

Florida State suffered a sweep in Atlanta to Georgia Tech in convincing fashion in favor of the Yellow Jackets. The offensive outlook was unclear with the Noles losing Myles Bailey for the season, and certainly had their fair shot at taking at least one game this weekend, but will need to work out some knots leading into postseason play.

Nebraska had their hot streak snapped in Eugene by the Oregon Ducks as they would drop two of three in a Top 25 matchup. Both teams played some very good baseball, which is indicative of the outlook for both moving forward, having chances to make some noise in the postseason.

Others Receiving Votes

Along with being the most difficult rank we’ve done to date in the 2026 season, we had six teams receive votes. Amongst the group are Missouri State and Arizona State. The melting pot in college baseball that makes up teams 15-35 with minuscule gaps between has made this season a blast across the board.

Other Key Storylines

UCLA struck out 30 Scarlet Knights on Friday’s 14-inning marathon, with Logan Reddemann punching out 18 in his start.

The post 2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 9 appeared first on Just Baseball.

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