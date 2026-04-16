College Baseball Stock Talk: Standouts From Week 9

Now more than halfway through the 2026 college baseball season, player profiles are starting to take clearer shape with each new performance.

In this week’s edition of Stock Talk, we’re breaking down eight draft-eligible players who stood out over the weekend and talking about what exactly stood out.

Let’s dive in.

Logan Reddemann | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 8 2 1 1 18 104 74.04

A career outing for Reddemann, striking out 18 on the road in an extra-inning battle against Rutgers.

When evaluating Logan’s start, he had all five offerings working this past Friday. Starting with the mid-90s four-seam (up to 97.8 mph), he threw it for over 75% strikes, living up in the zone while getting over 18 inches of run and a whiff rate north of 45%.

Reddemann’s cutter was his second most-used pitch of the outing, and it was extremely effective. Living 88-90 mph, it features bullet shape used primarily against righties that resulted in both a 43% chase rate and a diabolical 87% whiff rate.

Logan incorporated three offspeed offerings to close out his weekend performance.

First, a low-80s curveball with two-plane action thrown for over 90% strikes and a weapon against left-handers. Second, an 84-87 mph changeup that averaged 1,600 RPM and a 50% whiff rate that’s used most often against lefties as well. Lastly, a slider, rarely thrown, though a low-80s weapon that generated over 15 inches of sweep against righties.

All things considered, as UCLA is recognized initially for their ridiculous lineup and offensive output, Reddemann has answered the bell just as often. Now 7-0 with a 2.85 ERA and a near 10.0 K-BB, he is well on his way to earning First Team Big 10 honors as well as becoming a top 40 pick come July.

Reddemann will likely make his next start for UCLA back at home this coming Friday against Minnesota.

Logan is #95 on our Top 100 College Prospect Board.

Carson Kerce | INF

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 4 15 10 4 1 .667 .688

Carson’s unreal year continued on this past week, collecting 10 hits and being a significant factor in Georgia Tech’s 4-0 week that included a home sweep against Florida State.

Across 12 batted balls, Kerce posted a 75% hard-hit rate with an average exit speed just shy of 95 mph. Furthermore, he didn’t whiff on a single pitch against right-handers.

Just in the weekend alone against the Seminoles, Kerce went 8-12, including two doubles and a bomb. His first double came off the bat at 102 mph, one of his few 100+ exit velocities over the week.

Kerce maxed out at 105 mph exit speed across the four games, good for a base knock in Friday’s matchup, and also added a 104 mph single.

In college baseball’s most potent lineup, Kerce stands out and exceeds expectations while manning the shortstop position.

Kerce will be back in action for Georgia Tech back at home this coming Tuesday against Georgia Southern.

Mason Edwards | LHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 8.1 3 2 2 16 117 70.09

In what’s been a thrill of a season for Mason Edwards thus far in 2026, he added another incredible start, going 8 1/3 innings against Iowa while striking out a career high 16 on Friday.

Primarily working a two-pitch mix in this start, Edwards had both on point, with hitters having little answers for it. Kicking things off with his four-seam fastball, the pitch lived 88-91 (up to 92.8) mph with elite ride traits, averaging over 22 inches over the weekend.

Mason’s primary offspeed offering was his curveball, and it was an absolute beauty. He landed it for strikes at a 78% clip, sitting around 80 mph with roughly 2,500 RPM, while generating a whiff rate north of 70%.

It’s also important to mention that Edwards mixed in two other offerings in his Friday performance, though not as often. One is a low-80s changeup for which he has plus feel, getting good distinction off the fastball. It’s a viable weapon against right-handers. Lastly, he throws a low-80s slider with firm downward action, getting nearly 2,400 RPM and 11 inches of glove-side movement.

Being one of the best starting pitchers in the Big 10, Edwards has been on an unreal tear. Now 8-1 and likely to eclipse 100 punchouts in his next start, he’s been a pillar as to why USC is now up to 30 wins before mid-April.

Edwards will likely make his next start for USC on the road this coming Friday against Nebraska.

Mason is #55 on our Top 100 College Prospect Board.

Drew Burress | OF

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 4 16 8 1 4 .500 .600

The second Yellow Jacket on this week’s list includes their captain, Drew Burress, who notably collected eight hits and got on base a dozen times over the last four games.

While only one of his eight hits went for extra bases, it was still a stellar week. Across 14 batted balls, Burress averaged just under 90 mph in exit velocity with a 50% hard-hit rate. That said, it’s worth noting Drew barreled five baseballs with exit speeds over 100 mph.

Drew maxed out at an exit speed of 106 mph twice: once on a deep flyout on Thursday and again on a single in the series finale. In addition, Burress recorded two balls at 105 mph and another at 103, all of which were good for base knocks.

Burress didn’t record a single in-zone whiff all week, either. As well as this, his swing decisions against right-handers continue to improve, highlighted by a 77% hard-hit rate and a 96 mph average exit speed over that same stretch.

Again, in college baseball’s best lineup, Burress sets the tone as the leadoff man with the ability to both drive the ball and get on base often.

Drew will be back in action for Georgia Tech back at home this coming Tuesday against Georgia Southern.

Steele Murdock | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 8 3 1 0 17 106 71.70

Talk about a must-watch pitching matchup, Steele Murdock goes into UC Santa Barbara and outduels Jackson Flora in the series opener.

Pitching with a primarily two-pitch mix against the Gauchos, Murdock had everything clicking. With his four-seam fastball, it sat 93-96 (up to 97.2) mph, getting 20 inches of ride while averaging over six-and-a-half feet of extension.

Murdock’s main pitch besides the fastball was his short action mid-80s slider. It’s an unreal weapon, collecting a whiff rate north of 70% and a chase rate above 50%, all while averaging nearly 2,500 RPM and thrown for strikes over 70% of the time.

Steele finished out his arsenal with two other pitches in his Friday showing. First, a kill-spin changeup living 83-86 mph, generating plus drop and used most often against left-handed bats. Lastly, an upper-70s curveball with true 12/6 action, which averaged over 2,600 RPM.

What Murdock did over the weekend was an obvious storyline across the sport. The result? Attention aplenty as well as likely earning himself a big boost up in future boards.

Steele will likely make his next start for UC San Diego back at home this coming Friday against Cal Poly.

Gavin Grahovac | INF

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 3 14 5 4 0 .357 .400

The offensive surge keeps on for Grahovac, who has 11 extra-base hits and 20 RBI during his current nine-game hitting streak.

Across 13 batted balls on the week, Gavin posted a 69% hard-hit rate with a 98.4 mph average exit velocity. He maxed out at 111 mph over the four-game stretch, turning it into a 426-foot blast in Tuesday’s matchup against Texas State.

Grahovac scorched seven balls at 100+ mph, including a 107 mph triple and two 104 mph swings that produced a triple and a double.

He saw left-handers incredibly well over the week, not whiffing on a single pitch and tattooing baseballs over the outer half of the dish, posting an 80% hard-hit rate against them.

In a season of new, Gavin has remained phenomenal, serving as A&M’s leadoff man and their first baseman.

Grahovac will be back in action for Texas A&M back at home this coming Tuesday against Houston.

Gavin is #51 on our Top 100 College Prospect Board.

Declan Dahl | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 7 4 0 1 8 99 69.70

An electric showing from Declan this past Friday, going seven shutout frames against Middle Tennessee.

Dahl worked a three-pitch mix in this recent weekend start. His four-seam fastball has plenty of intrigue, a low-90s weapon with run/ride traits from a five-foot launch thrown for over 75% strikes.

As for both of his offspeeds, they were just as effective over the course of his outing.

First, a low-80s slider with some run, averaging over 2,400 RPM while generating over a 46% whiff rate. Lastly, a high spin cambio, getting over 17 inches of arm-side fade as well as averaging negative induced. It’s a fantastic offering against left-handed bats.

After turning in now three straight quality starts, Declan is forming into a game one guy for Louisiana Tech’s surge in Conference USA, who’s now on a five-game conference winning streak.

Dahl will likely make his next start for Louisiana Tech on the road this coming Friday against Kennesaw State.

Aiden Robbins | OF

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 3 11 5 4 2 .455 .539

Another bonkers week for Aiden Robbins, hitting four home runs in three games for the Longhorns.

In his eight batted balls, Aiden averaged an 87% hard-hit rate and an average exit speed of 98 mph. Robbins maxed out at 109 mph over the recent week, good for (yep, you guessed it) a homerun in Saturday’s matchup against Texas A&M.

Along with the 109, Aiden’s other three bombs traveled with exit speeds of 104 and two at 100.

Every time Robbins swung the bat, it resulted in obvious loud results. Furthermore, he tormented right-handers, obliterating pitches low in the zone while averaging both a 103 mph exit speed and an 80% fly ball rate.

Now up to nearly 50 hits and perhaps Texas’s best hitter, Aiden is well on his way to First Team All-SEC honors and positioning himself as a likely top-50 selection come July.

Robbins will be back in action for Texas back at home this coming Tuesday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Aiden is #24 on our Top 100 College Prospect Board.

The post College Baseball Stock Talk: Standouts From Week 9 appeared first on Just Baseball.