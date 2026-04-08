SEC Baseball Panic Meter: Gauging the Nerves of All 16 Teams After Four Weeks of League Play

We’ve officially entered the second half of the college baseball season. Early storylines have cemented themselves and conversations surrounding RPI and NCAA Tournament projections are underway.

For some teams, that means it’s time to start panicking.

A record 13 SEC teams made the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Midseason Field of 64 projections around the college baseball media sphere hovered between 12 and 13 clubs in the conference having a seat at the table entering this past weekend.

That’s no guarantee, of course. Every résumé is different. Teams will get hot, teams will skid. The 13-win mark in conference play remains the holy-ish grail, however.

The last time an SEC team won 13 games in the league and didn’t make the NCAA Tournament was South Carolina in 2022. The Gamecocks finished with a 27-28 overall record.

So, with regular season conference play now 40% complete, 13 SEC wins looks easily within reach for some and mightily out of reach for others. For a good chunk of the league, though, it’s somewhere in the mezzanine.

Enter the panic meter. On a scale of 1-10, I’m gauging how worried each fanbase in the conference may feel as we get ready to enter the backstretch of the season.

Alabama

Record: 25-8 (8-4 SEC)

RPI: 2

After getting swept at Kentucky to open SEC play, it looked like Alabama was destined for another season in the middle of the league, good enough to make a regional but nothing more. Three ranked series wins later and the Crimson Tide is now firmly in contention for a regular season title.

One week after sweeping top-five Auburn, Bama went to Norman and picked up a pair of gritty wins at top-15 Oklahoma. Justin Lebron is hitting .191 in 12 league games, but other veterans like Bryce Fowler and Brady Neal have carried the torch.

Rob Vaughn’s team is clicking and will welcome Arkansas to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Panic Meter: 1

Arkansas

Record: 20-13 (5-7 SEC)

RPI: 56

The series win over Mississippi State to kick off SEC action feels like a lifetime ago for Arkansas. It has now dropped six of its last seven league games after losing two of three at Auburn over the weekend.

The Razorbacks scored just eight runs in the series and are now hitting .224 in SEC play, which ranks 14th in the league. They’ve also struck out 139 times in 12 league games, an average of 11.5 per game, the second-worst mark in the conference. Key bats like Camden Kozeal (.167) and Kuhio Aloy (.147) have been fighting it since SEC play began.

Pitching isn’t trending in the right direction, either. In 12 SEC games, the Hogs own a 5.97 ERA, which ranks 13th in the league. Auburn, which hasn’t exactly boasted a stellar offense as of late, scored 10 and eight runs in its pair of wins.

Arkansas’ next two weekends? Alabama in Tuscaloosa and Georgia in Fayetteville. Better turn the ship around quick.

Panic Meter: 8

Auburn

Record: 22-9 (6-6 SEC)

RPI: 5

The Tigers scored just four runs while being swept at Alabama last weekend. It finally broke down the door a bit offensively, tallying 20 runs over the weekend as they won two of three at home against a reeling Arkansas.

Led by lefty ace Jake Marciano and rising righty Andreas Alvarez, Auburn’s pitching staff now totes a 3.34 ERA in SEC play, the second-best mark in the league, and has walked just 34 batters, the fewest in the league. Its arms have kept it in games while the offense, now batting .234 in 12 games, searches for consistency. Auburn has hit just six home runs in SEC games.

Butch Thompson and Co. need to piece together a couple good weekends in a row. The Tigers welcome Kentucky, losers of three straight series, to Plainsman Park this weekend.

Panic Meter: 3.5

Florida

Record: 24-9 (7-5 SEC)

RPI: 7

It certainly doesn’t feel like Florida should be 7-5 in SEC play, but previous sweeps of South Carolina and Arkansas make its Jekyll-Hyde season look a little better on paper. The Gators just dropped a home series to Ole Miss, losing two of three.

UF doesn’t have too many egregious statistics that tell the tale of their season thus far. All of its conference stats fall somewhere in the middle of the pack, aside from 17 errors, which is tied for the most in league play alongside LSU. No team in the nation, let alone the SEC, is harder to figure out than Florida.

It was nearly no-hit to open conference play versus South Carolina, then was no-hit by Alabama’s Tyler Fay. Ole Miss pitching held the Gators to eight runs all weekend. On the pitching side, they boast a stout starting duo and multiple high-power relievers, but it’s yet to all click at once.

This level of volatility could lead to many postseason outcomes. It’ll be hard to fully trust Kevin O’Sullivan’s team unless it steadies the ship from here on out.

Panic Meter: 5.5

Georgia

Record: 27-6 (10-2 SEC)

RPI: 21

Yes, Georgia entered last week as a consensus top-10 team nationally, but a three-game sweep of Mississippi State in Starkville is an impressive way to officially cement yourself as a national championship contender.

Wes Johnson’s Bulldogs silenced Dudy Noble Field and did it in multiple ways. Not only did UGA win its usual high-scoring slugfest 10-9 on Thursday, it also won a well-pitched 3-1 battle on Friday, then claimed an extra-inning clash, coming out on top 8-5 to finish off the sweep on Saturday.

Georgia has multiple SEC Player of the Year contenders in Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps. It has double-digit power threats and more than a few arms it feels it can count on in high-leverage situations. It now has the loudest series win in the league through four weekends. The Dawgs have sole possession of first place in the SEC and look as dangerous as ever.

Panic Meter: 1

Kentucky

Record: 23-8 (6-6 SEC)

RPI: 20

Kentucky has now lost three-straight series after dropping two of three at home to Mizzou, one of the league’s two bottom-feeders. While the Tigers may be peskier than last season, that’s still a worrisome result for the Bat Cats.

Nick Mingione’s club left 31 runners on base over the weekend, which is not conducive to success for an offense that’s still leaning on its usual death-by-a-thousand-cuts style offense. UK has stolen 29 bases in SEC play, which easily leads the league. It has struck out the third-least and also leads the league in hit-by-pitches.

Strikeouts are also eluding the Cats’ pitching staff in conference play. No team has struck out fewer batters (93) in their first 12 SEC games. It’s unclear who they’ll truly be able to lean on late as weekends roll on.

The Mingione era has seen far worse, but Kentucky is fighting it right now. It now heads to Auburn this weekend in need of a spark.

Panic Meter: 7

LSU

Record: 22-11 (6-6 SEC)

RPI: 70

It took a historic four-homer performance from Cade Arrambide to propel LSU to a series win over Tennessee in Knoxville. The Tigers have now won back-to-back series, yet my confidence in this team has remained the same.

Nothing is coming easy for LSU. Its lack of starting pitching depth is obvious now that righty Cooper Moore has been out a couple weeks. Tigers arms have walked 72 batters in SEC play, the third-most in the league. Aside from William Schmidt and Zac Cowan, consistency has eluded the staff, including the likes of Casan Evans (5.24 ERA in SEC play) and Gavin Guidry (9.26).

First baseman Zach Yorke is now batting .147 in SEC play and he’s not the only one slumping. Thankfully, center fielder Derek Curiel (.360) and second baseman Seth Dardar (.333) have turned the corner.

Every weekend is pivotal for LSU at this point. It heads to Oxford to battle Ole Miss this weekend. Any result won’t be surprising.

Panic Meter: 6

Mississippi State

Record: 25-7 (7-5 SEC)

RPI: 15

Getting swept at home is quite the wake-up call for a Mississippi State squad that entered last weekend undefeated at Dudy Noble Field. State was by no means schooled by Georgia, but it couldn’t stave off a sweep despite having the pitching edge on paper.

State is still hitting .277 and has a 3.51 team ERA in conference play. The roster is incredibly deep and Brian O’Connor has shown he’s able to push all the right buttons so far this season. Getting Ace Reese (.204 in SEC play) rolling is imperative.

The Bulldogs host Tennessee this weekend. This is still a top-eight seed if the season were to end today.

Panic Meter: 2

Mizzou

Record: 19-14 (3-9 SEC)

RPI: 107

Kerrick Jackson’s club didn’t win an SEC game until May last season. After going to Lexington and surprisingly taking two of three from Kentucky, the Tigers have now matched their conference win total from 2025.

That’s not exactly something to celebrate, considering Mizzou is still 3-9 in the league and not sniffing a postseason berth, but it is progress and that’s all you can ask for. South Carolina comes to town this weekend, so there’s a real chance to build momentum for the rest of the season.

Panic Meter: 1 (why panic at this point?)

Oklahoma

Record: 21-10 (5-7 SEC)

RPI: 18

The Sooners were unable to defend home turf over the weekend, dropping two of three to red-hot Alabama in a tight and well-played series. That’s two series defeats in a row after getting swept by Texas the weekend prior.

Oklahoma is yet to win an SEC game by more than two runs. Its team ERA in SEC play is now 5.78, the sixth-highest mark in the league. Ace right-hander LJ Mercurius has now struggled mightily in back-to-back starts. The standout catching duo of Brendan Brock (.205) and Deiten Lachance (.143) have struggled the last four weeks after tearing it up to begin the season.

OU is approaching a crossroads that could dictate how its regular season finishes. It heads to Nashville for three games with Vanderbilt this weekend, then welcomes Mizzou to Norman.

Panic Meter: 4.5

Ole Miss

Record: 22-11 (5-7 SEC)

RPI: 10

Ole Miss showed some serious moxie in its series win at Florida over the weekend. Taking two of three from the Gators felt vital considering the road ahead for the Rebels, who finish the season against Georgia, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Alabama.

It’s been a struggle at the plate in conference play. Ole Miss is batting .212 as a team in 12 games, the second-worst mark in the league. No team has struck out more than the Rebels (143) and no team has stolen fewer bases (4).

Hayden Federico is the only lineup regular hitting .300 or better in conference play. Tristan Bissetta and Collin Reuter have been key cogs in the middle of the order, but they’ve combined for just 12 hits and 45 strikeouts in league games.

LSU comes to Oxford this weekend for another crucial three-game set.

Panic Meter: 5.5

South Carolina

Record: 15-18 (2-10 SEC)

RPI: 98

Give South Carolina credit, it could’ve laid down and snoozed its way through the rest of the season once Paul Mainieri was fired. Instead, the Gamecocks have shown some serious fight under interim skipper Monte Lee.

Under Lee, South Carolina has gone 2-6 in league play, but it hasn’t lost a game by more than three runs. It stunningly took the series-opener versus Texas on Thursday, rolling past the top-five Longhorns 9-1.

The Gamecocks are hitting a measly .202 in 12 SEC games, but they’ve pitched the ball well the last couple weeks and are giving themselves a chance to win. Can they out-class Missouri on the road this weekend?

Panic Meter: 1 (why panic at this point?)

Tennessee

Record: 20-12 (4-8 SEC)

RPI: 45

It’ll take a certain kind of heart for Tennessee to get off the canvas yet again and keep fighting for a spot in the Field of 64. The Vols ate two more brutal losses over the weekend, dropping a home series to LSU that they easily could’ve swept.

In Sunday’s rubber game, LSU piled up 10 runs in the 12th inning to silence Lindsey Nelson Stadium. That came after Tennessee lost a lead late in Friday’s 7-5 loss. That, of course, came after Vanderbilt walked the Vols off three times the weekend prior.

Tennessee has been on the cusp of numerous wins but hasn’t been able to slam the door. Josh Elander knows that almost isn’t good enough in this league and he knows that the road only gets tougher from here.

An upset Mississippi State awaits this weekend in Starkville. Good luck.

Panic Meter: 9

Texas

Record: 26-5 (9-3 SEC)

RPI: 3

The Longhorns ate a surprise punch from South Carolina on Thursday, then held the Gamecocks to four runs across the final two games to avoid what would’ve been a suboptimal series loss.

All three of Texas’ SEC losses have come in the first game of a series, which is a surprise, considering how impressive ace right-hander Ruger Riojas has been — he did surrender eight hits and six earned on Thursday. Riojas now has a 4.35 ERA in SEC play.

Much has been made of Texas’ bullpen faltering on multiple occasions, yet Jim Schlossnagle’s team still owns a 3.25 ERA in 12 SEC games, the best in the league. Texas pitching is averaging 11.8 strikeouts per game in league play and opponents are hitting .215.

Texas continues to look like one of the top teams in the SEC and the nation. It’ll take multiple down weekends to suggest otherwise.

Panic Meter: 1

Texas A&M

Record: 25-6 (7-5 SEC)

RPI: 17

Texas A&M bashed its way to a series win at home versus Vanderbilt over the weekend, scoring 28 runs in three games. The Aggies have leaned on their bats in a big way so far while the pitching has been less than ideal.

A&M is now batting .292 with 27 home runs in SEC play, both of which are the best in the league. Gavin Grahovac (.348) and Caden Sorrell (.346) have been dominant. In 12 SEC games, the Aggies are averaging nearly 10 runs per game.

On the flip side, A&M’s team ERA in SEC play is now 7.11, second-worst in the league. In its five losses, opponents are averaging over 10 runs per game. It has also surrendered 30 homers, the most in the league.

The Aggies have shown they can slug past the likes of Mizzou and Vandy, but not Oklahoma or Georgia. A big opportunity is on deck as Texas will be in College Station this weekend.

Panic Meter: 4.5

Vanderbilt

Record: 19-14 (6-6 SEC)

RPI: 95

Vandy’s insane sweep of Tennessee is in the past and the Commodores were reminded of where they stand by dropping two of three at Texas A&M over the weekend. There’s simply not enough pitching on Tim Corbin’s roster.

The ‘Dores’ team ERA is now 8.48 in SEC play, easily the highest in the league. Despite being second in the nation with 72 home runs, Vandy still has 14 losses and is going to provide the selection committee with an interesting résumé if it winds up winning 13 or 14 SEC games.

It has won both of its home SEC series thus far and will now host Oklahoma this weekend. Vandy, which has 27 homers in league play, will have to slug its way past teams — isn’t that something?

Panic Meter: 7

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