2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 8

Florida continues to play the hot-cold game this season, coming off a more complete series, but lost to Ole Miss in Gainesville. Sitting at 7-5 in SEC play with a solid resume all things considered, we continue to wait for the Gators to put together consecutive weeks of good baseball.
Oklahoma suffered their second straight series loss at the hands of arguably the hottest team in the country in Alabama in an ultra competitive weekend where the Tide would walk away with a crucial road win. The Sooners will look to bounce back in a big way at Vanderbilt next weekend.
USC faces the first blemish on their resume, albeit on the road against the best team in the country. The Trojans, much to our surprise, gave up over 10 runs per game as they struggled to hold down the Bruins offense despite the dominant start the staff had.