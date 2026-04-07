2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 8

Week 8 of the College Baseball Season

Week 8 of the college baseball season brings us closer to the midpoint of the season, and the middle portion of our rankings appear to be more cloudy every week.

UCLA continues a string of dominance that is difficult to quantify in its own right, having rattled off 22 consecutive wins with this week’ s sweep over in-state rival USC.

Let’s get right into this week’s biggest risers, biggest sliders, and other key storylines around the college baseball landscape.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings