2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 7

Week seven of the greatest show on dirt offered plenty of discourse around the rankings, specifically in the SEC where Alabama continues its heater by sweeping a second straight weekend and LSU potentially hitting the turning point of the season with a victory over Kentucky.

There was more magic at the mid-major level, too, as a rivalry renewed in Missouri State and Dallas Baptist resulted in a Pats victory, while Texas State continues to mash its way through the Sun Belt with another eight home run game.

The seventh week of the college baseball season was chock-full of storylines and action. Let’s break it all down.

Biggest Risers

Nebraska joins the rankings this week with a 8-1 start to Big 10 play along with a 22-6 overall record, having only lost one game since March 1. The Huskers have been extremely balanced, boasting a .317 team batting average paired with a staff ERA of 4.34.

Boston College remains one of the best stories in college baseball this season after a big series win against Virginia, bringing in the second-highest attendance in program history this weekend. Birdball currently sits at 8-4 in ACC heading into Chapel Hill next weekend.

Alabama yet again put together arguably the biggest weekend across the country with its second straight SEC sweep, this time over rival Auburn as the Tide rolled over the Tigers. After a rocky start to conference play, the Tide appear to be a force to be reckoned with.

Biggest Sliders

Kentucky suffered its second consecutive conference loss, this time to LSU which could be the biggest story of the 2026 season in the long run if it proves to be the turning point for the Tigers. While the Wildcats hold an impressive sweep over Alabama, they’ll need to get right next weekend against Mizzou.

North Carolina State suffered a sweep at the hands of Georgia Tech this weekend. Arguably the most difficult start to a conference schedule of anybody in the country, the Wolfpack look to improve upon their 3-6 ACC record against Notre Dame, who stumbled this weekend against North Carolina.

Virginia took a big hit, dropping a series on the road against an extremely feisty Boston College club. The ‘Hoos have solid thus far but have their hands full with Florida State next weekend in what will be a heavyweight bout in the ACC

Others Receiving Votes

Jacksonville State sits atop Conference USA with a 9-0 record and are on the outside looking in but holds a very strong case with a solid resume.

Other Key Storylines

Texas State notched eight home runs again this weekend, its second straight Sun Belt game conquering the feat.

“When you hit eight homers in a game — twice in one week — I tip my cap to the work our guys have put in. That doesn’t just happen,” assistant coach Danny-David Linahan had to say on another successful weekend for the Bobcats.

West Virginia and Arizona State played potentially the series of the weekend, capping it off with a game on National Television (shoutout to ESPN) and we got fireworks all night.

From Landon Hairston continuing his tear to late-game heroics from Sean Smith, this was the perfect segue into (hopefully) more Sunday Night College Baseball on the national stage.

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