College Baseball Stock Talk: Top 9 Standouts from Week 12

Dominic Voegele

RHP, Kansas Jayhawks

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 9 6 2 1 15 115 69.23 Kansas’s Dominic Voegele in his Friday start against Arizona.

Tossing a complete game by a Jayhawk for the first time since 2023, Dominic Voegele strikes out 15 and leads Kansas to a series sweep over Arizona, improving their Big 12 record to 20-4.

Diving into Dominic’s start, he worked a five-pitch arsenal to which the Wildcats had no answer for. Starting things off with the four-seam fastball, living 94-96 (up to 97 mph), obtaining nearly 20 inches of ride. In addition, he incorporated a rare sinker thrown primarily against right-handers, still sitting in the low-to-mid 90s while averaging 16 inches of run.

As for the offspeeds, each was what made this start historic. Voegele threw his mid-80s curveball 49 times on Friday, averaging nearly 3,000 rpm with over a 60% whiff rate while thrown for over 75% strikes.

In addition, Dominic mixed in a slider that holds more sweeper shape while thrown at similar velocity, good for 70% strikes, also averaging nearly 3,000 rpm. Lastly, the changeup, a pitch most often thrown to lefties that sits 88-90 mph and dives off the table, generating gnarly whiff rates often.

An absolute wagon, Kansas has now won 21 of their last 22, with Voegele being a key reason as to why. He’s gotten 45 punchouts in his last four starts, looking more so to his 2024 form while proving the Jayhawks to be a lock for hosting postseason baseball.

Dominic will likely make his next start for Kansas back at home this coming Friday against West Virginia.