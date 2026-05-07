College Baseball Stock Talk: Top 9 Standouts from Week 12

RHP/1B, Florida Gators
Florida’s Caden McDonald in his Saturday appearance against Oklahoma.
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|STRIKE %
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|52
|61.54
This past Saturday will go down as Caden McDonald’s legacy game, entering for Liam Peterson in a 6–4 contest with the Gators already trailing in the series.
Tossing three shutout frames, Caden worked a four-pitch arsenal with lots of intrigue. Starting off with the heater, it’s a 92-94 (up to 96) mph weapon that gets over 20 inches of ride that he locates well east/west.
McDonald worked in three different offspeeds to go along with the four-seam. First, a low-80s changeup showcasing plus tumble with 1,400 rpm, generating over a 35% whiff rate. Next, a low-80s slider, featuring bullet shape and often thrown against righties. Lastly, an upper-70s curveball averaging over 2,400 rpm along with 11 inches of drop, creating intriguing depth.
But that wasn’t all he did over the weekend.
Florida’s Caden McDonald in his three games against Oklahoma.
|G
|AB
|H
|XBH
|BB
|AVG
|OBP
|3
|13
|6
|4
|1
|.462
|.500
Across his 11 batted balls, Caden averaged an exit speed of 103 mph as well as a hard-hit rate of 82%.
Saturday marked a career day at the plate, as he went 4-for-5 with two home runs, each traveling over 410 feet with exit velocities of 111 and 114 mph, along with two doubles that were both hit at 111 mph.
It’s worth mentioning McDonald grabbed another 111 mph exit velocity, though it ended up as a flyout.
Caden punished anything in the lower part of the zone, as both left- and right-handers consistently attacked him there. His swing decisions were impressive also, hardly missing in-zone while posting a 12% chase rate over the four-game sequence.
Serving as the obvious difference-maker in the series, McDonald is emerging as a pillar of this offense as they push for a national seed with seven regular-season games remaining.
McDonald will be back in action for Florida at home this coming Friday against Kentucky.