D1Baseball Stock Talk: 8 College Baseball Standouts from Week 11

North Carolina’s Jason DeCaro in his Thursday start against Duke.
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|STRIKE %
|7.2
|3
|0
|2
|7
|101
|64.36
Jason DeCaro was nails against their archrival this past Thursday, going north of seven innings for the first time in nearly a year while continuing their torrid run.
Working a four-pitch against the Blue Devils, DeCaro was primarily fastball/slider against a heavy right-handed lineup.
The four-seam was intriguing, sitting 91-94 mph and averaging north of 20 inches of ride, along with 2,500 rpm. He threw it for a strike 65% of the time. DeCaro’s low-80s slider was just as intriguing, thrown for 75% strikes while generating nearly 2,800 rpm with eight inches of sweep.
Along with these, DeCaro went after hitters with a curveball and a changeup, though rare. More on the upper-70s curveball, it’s a high-spin pitch thrown more often against righties that often gets up to 3,00 rpm. He rounded things out with the changeup, a primary offering against left-handers, living 80-82 mph and getting over 18 inches of run, providing good distinction off the four-seam.
Now winners of their last seven ACC series, North Carolina is a wagon right now with DeCaro getting the Tar Heels rolling each weekend.
It is likely DeCaro will make his next start for North Carolina this coming Sunday back at home against Duke.
Jason DeCaro is #43 on our Top 100 College Prospect Board.