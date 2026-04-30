D1Baseball Stock Talk: 8 College Baseball Standouts from Week 11

Jake Bennett | C

Jake Bennett | C

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 3 15 7 4 0 .467 .467 Dallas Baptist’s Jake Bennett in his three games against FIU.

It was a massive weekend for catcher Jake Bennett, who launched four home runs with eight RBI to help secure a road series win over Florida International.

Across 13 batted balls, he averaged a 99.2 mph exit speed with a 76% hard-hit rate.

Bennett reached a peak exit velocity of 114 mph this past week and added two additional barrels traveling over 110 mph.

Of his four home runs, the first stood out most, a 447-foot blast that came off the bat at 110 mph in Friday’s series opener. He also recorded home run exit velocities of 109, 108, and 102 mph, leaving zero doubt that he can absolutely obliterate baseballs.

Notably, all four home runs came on four different pitch types.

If he closes out 2026 strong, Jake will be one of the more intriguing senior sign candidates in July. He’s currently hitting .387 with a .587 wOBA and more walks than strikeouts, a powerful profile backed by strong swing decisions.

Bennett will be back in action for Dallas Baptist on the road this coming Tuesday against Abilene Christian.

The post College Baseball Stock Talk: Standouts from Week 11 appeared first on Just Baseball.