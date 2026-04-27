UCLA surrenders series finale to Sacramento State despite Roch Cholowsky’s two home runs

The No. 1 UCLA Bruins dropped the series finale to the Sacramento State Hornets after pitching mishaps in a 9-6 loss on Sunday.

UCLA attempted to gain their 40th victory and 10th straight series sweep over the weekend. Instead, Sacramento State earned their first-ever win against a No. 1 ranked opponent.

Bruins’ star shortstop Roch Cholowsky hit two home runs and scored four RBIs in the afternoon, but the Hornets’ offensive eruptions were too much to overcome.

UCLA managed to score the first run of the game, the only time they managed to do so over the series. But Sacramento State scored five runs in the third inning, including a two-run home run from third baseman Jakob Poturnak, his second of the weekend.

UCLA’s pitching fell apart in the inning with Landon Stump on the mound in his 11th start of the season. He also walked three batters in the third, the most he’s given up in a game since his first start of the year against UC San Diego on February 15.

The Bruins started to chop away at the Hornet’s lead in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly out from freshman Aiden Aguayo to score one run. Cholowsky tagged his 16th home run of the season to left field in the next inning to make it a two-run game.

Sacramento State took advantage of UCLA’s defensive errors and bullpen miscues in the sixth and seventh innings to provide insurance runs. An error from third baseman Roman Martin allowed Sacramento State’s Jace Jeremiah on base, who scored on a sacrifice fly out three at-bats later.

After a leadoff hit by pitch in the next inning, Sacramento State’s Ryan Ellis laid down a bunt that was fielded by Cholowsky and thrown away from third to allow a run.

UCLA’s Justin Lee entered the game, but allowed two more runs from RBI singles to give Sacramento State a 9-3 lead. This was the largest deficit UCLA had faced in the season.

But hope was not yet lost for the Bruins. Two singles from Kasen Khansarinia and Dean West gave Cholowsky a chance to put UCLA back into the game.

In the first pitch of the at bat, Cholowsky connected for a deep three-run home run to left center field to cut Sacramento State’s lead to 9-6.

The Hornets responded by introducing freshman pitcher Trevor Wilson into the game. Wilson shut down the Bruins’ offense the next two innings to secure the team’s first win against a No. 1 opponent in program history.

The nine runs allowed by UCLA are the most given up all season. They also gave up eight hits and three errors in the afternoon.

The loss caps off an eight-game home stand for UCLA. They will begin their five-game road trip on Tuesday against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

UCLA is currently 0-1 against UC Santa Barbara this season. The two faced off on April 14 when UCLA fell in the 4-0 loss.

The two teams lead Division I baseball in ERA. UC Santa Barbara sits first with a 3.02, followed by UCLA with a 3.11.

The pitching powerhouses will play at 4:35 p.m. PST on Tuesday.