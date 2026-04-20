Always repping LA: USC running back King Miller grew up idolizing Mike Trout

ANAHEIM — When King Miller isn’t scoring touchdowns and leading the USC Trojans in rushing, he’s “Repping LA." and when he isn’t doing that, he’s cheering on his idol, Mike Trout.

Miller, a redshirt sophomore running back had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch in front of his idol, Mike Trout and a sold out crowd at Angel Stadium Sunday afternoon.

“Of course I’m gonna come," Miller said when he was asked to throw out the first pitch. “Especially being from LA, there’s got to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

When Miller approached the mound, his teammates, Tobias Raymond, Tanook Himes, Nela Tupou, and Waymond Jordan, standing behind him, and the rest of the team sitting out in the stands, Miller seized the moment and executed it with perfection, nailing a perfect strike from the mound.

But while he was making the most of a moment, there was another opportunity that was on his mind.

That was of watching Trout.

Growing up in a family where your uncles are rap pioneer Dr. Dre and another rap icon Warren G, life can get busy. But when downtime came, the three of them would watch sports as a family, and would root for teams in the Los Angeles region.

Los Angeles might be one of the busiest sports markets in the country, featuring 11 professional sports teams. Trout was one in particuarlly they all enjoyed watching.

“We always watched online," Miller said when asked about watching the Angels. “My favorite player we always talked about was Mike Trout."

Trouts insipriation for Miller comes with good reason.

Since Trout debuted at 19-years old in 2011, he’s always been considered one of the greatest players in the game of baseball and has a reputation for leading by example.

He’s played 15 years in the MLB and is a three-time American League MVP, the 2012 Rookie of the Year, an 11-time All-Star, and a 9-time Silver Slugger.

“I had a lot of opportunities to come out here and watch special players like Mike Trout," Miller said. “Just being in the vicinity of greatness right now, especially growing up with greatness, it’s a lesson and opportunity."

Last September, Trout etched his name into the record books by hitting his 400th career home run at Coors Field. The milestone made Trout one of 59 players to hit 400 homers. He’s also the first player to have played his whole career for the Angels and reach this milestone.

Now at 34-years old, Trout is looking to become the 29th player to have hit 500 homers.

Following Trout’s example is what Miller is already showing in his young College Football career.

Before Miller arrived at USC, he was labeled as a three-star recruit at Calabasas High School. He had only four offers to continue to play football. Only one of them was from a power four school.

For the kid who spent his whole life representing Los Angeles, it was his hometown that paved the way for him.

Miller arrived at USC as a freshman in 2024. His first year, he didn’t see the football field, sitting out as a redshirt. But last season, Miller went from unknown to known.

Miller was USC’s leading rusher last season and finished as a top 10 rusher in the Big Ten. Last year, he had 156 carries for 972 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry with 8 touchdowns.

With the 2026 College Football season on the horizon, Miller will look to take another leap forward like he did last year.

But for today, he’s hoping he gets to meet his idol and watch him play.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him out here."