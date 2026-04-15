SEC Baseball: Position Power Rankings Through Week 9

Starting Pitcher

1. Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State (53 IP, 9 ER, 12 BB, 72 K): The Bulldogs’ ace left-hander proved to be somewhat human over the weekend, surrendering eight hits and three runs in a loss to Tennessee. If that’s the worst it’ll get for the Virginia transfer, then that’s pretty good. Opponents are hitting .190, and his ERA now sits at 1.51. Valincius is averaging eight strikeouts per game.

2. Dylan Volantis, Texas (44.2 IP, 10 ER, 15 BB, 57 K): The sophomore lefty didn’t throw over the weekend with the Texas-Texas A&M finale getting canceled due to weather on Sunday. He’s far from a secret, but Volantis getting deployed at the end of a series still feels like a cheat code of sorts. He’s allowed just seven extra-base hits all season, and opponents remain below the Mendoza line at .198.

3. Jake Marciano, Auburn (52.2 IP, 11 ER, 7 BB, 71 K): Like Valincius, Marciano finally tripped up and allowed four runs on eight hits (three homers) over four innings at home to Kentucky on Saturday. It’s the first time he hasn’t completed five innings all year. Still, the Virginia Tech transfer has far exceeded expectations this spring and will continue to lead the charge for the Tigers. His BB-K rate is ridiculous, though he has now allowed eight homers this year.

4. Aidan King, Florida (46.2 IP, 9 ER, 11 BB, 47 K): The sophomore fills up the zone, induces weak contact and has now completed seven innings in back-to-back starts. King, who moved into the Friday role over the weekend, took a no-hitter into the seventh against an elite Georgia offense. King’s ERA now sits at 1.74, and he looks really tough to beat right now.

5. Andreas Alvarez, Auburn (43.2 IP, 6 ER, 15 BB, 60 K): Another massive surprise for the Tigers, Alvarez made the move from midweek to weekend two starts ago, and it’s gone swimmingly. The sophomore righty just held Kentucky to two runs on three hits across six impressive innings to lower his ERA to 1.24. He’s got six wins on the year and looks to be getting better as the year treks on.

6. Ruger Riojas, Texas (47.2 IP, 18 ER, 11 BB, 72 K): Teams have started to figure out Riojas. He’s allowed at least five hits in all five SEC starts and has now allowed 11 earned across his last two outings against South Carolina and Texas A&M. The eclectic pitch mix still looks terrific, and Riojas is a gamer, but it’ll be interesting to see if he can regain his early-season form down the stretch. It’s still 11 walks and 72 strikeouts, but the ERA is now at 3.40 — still nothing to scoff at.

7. Dylan Vigue, Georgia (41 IP, 12 ER, 24 BB, 49 K): What a stretch it’s been for the Michigan transfer. In his last two starts against Mississippi State and Florida, Vigue has gone 11.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Granted, the command has eluded him at times, but Vigue has an impressive arsenal and is starting to look like a more reliable option for Wes Johnson. Opponents are hitting .162. If he can cut down on the walks, then the junior could be UGA’s go-to guy in the postseason.

8. Hunter Dietz, Arkansas (47.1 IP, 19 ER, 17 BB, 78 K): Dietz has now struck out eight-plus batters in seven of his nine starts. The redshirt sophomore is starting to consistently pitch deep into games, and with Gabe Gaeckle’s move to the bullpen, there will be a lot of weight on Dietz’s shoulders moving forward. Can the lefty handle the workload as the stakes get higher?

9. Cade Townsend, Ole Miss (35.2 IP, 8 ER, 8 BB, 54 K): Townsend came out of his first SEC start and then missed a week due to injury, but that has proven to be a blip. He’s now completed six innings in back-to-back starts, striking out 14 while walking just one. Forming an elite one-two punch with Hunter Elliott, Townsend’s ERA is down to 2.02 and looks like the ace of the future in Oxford.

10. Amp Phillips, South Carolina (49.2 IP, 12 ER, 22 BB, 56 K): The fiery right-hander just put together his best start of the season, shutting down Mizzou to the tune of eight scoreless with 10 strikeouts. The USC Upstate transfer has held opponents to one or no earned runs in six of his nine starts. Phillips’ ERA is down to 2.17, and opponents are hitting .188. The junior has one of the livelier fastballs in the league.

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