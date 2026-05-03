UCLA holds off Michigan State in 4-3 victory

The UCLA Bruins scored quick and withheld the Michigan State Spartans from catching up in a 4-3 win on Saturday.

One inning was all that was needed from UCLA’s offense. The Bruins’ kick-started the game with a four run first inning that the Spartans attempted to match the entirety of the afternoon.

The inning began as UCLA put three consecutive baserunners on the field before allowing an out. Right fielder Payton Brennan drove a two-RBI single up the middle to swiftly put UCLA up 2-0.

Later in the inning, catcher Cashel Dugger snuck his own two-RBI single past Michigan State’s second baseman and into right-center field. Dugger’s success at the plate continued throughout the game, finishing 3-for-3 with three singles and a walk.

But UCLA’s offense shuttered the remainder of the game. The Bruins electric start was followed by eight scoreless innings.

Yet, the Bruins’ commanding pitching and flashy defense managed to control the Spartan’s offensive presence. UCLA starting pitcher Michael Barnett saw 4.1 innings, gave up four hits and two runs in his 12th start of the season.

UCLA freshman Elai Iwanaga relieved Barnett in the fifth inning with Michigan State runners on first and second base. Spartan’s Khamaree Thomas floated a single to left field to load the bases. Iwanaga walked in a run before securing the final out of the inning and to make the score 4-2.

Michigan State’s final push to close the gap emerged in the eighth inning. A hit by pitch and single were followed by a wild pitch from UCLA reliever Cal Randall to put two Michigan state runners in scoring position with one out. A groundout from Spartans’ shortstop Dayton Murphy scored their third run and moved the game-tying baserunner to third base with two outs.

UCLA closer Easton Hawk took the mound to face Michigan State centerfielder Trent Rice. On a full-count pitch, Rice fouled out to UCLA first baseman Mulivai Levu to end the inning. Hawk completed the ninth inning in order to secure UCLA’s 41st win and his 11th save of the season.

Both offenses relied heavily on singles over the afternoon. Just two extra-base hits appeared throughout the game, one for each team.

UCLA’s shortstop Roch Cholowsky hit 3-for-5 and left fielder Dean West hit 2-for-5 as they accompanied Dugger as the Bruins to have multi-hit games in the day. Iwanaga also added his second win of the season.

UCLA will finish the weekend series on Sunday with the goal of gaining their 15th road victory of the season.