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College Baseball · 8 minutes ago

Dean West's grand slam solidifies UCLA comeback over Oregon in series finale

Jared Chavez

Host · Writer

The No. 1 UCLA Bruins rallied in the late end of Sunday's matchup against the Oregon Ducks to win the series finale 9-6.

UCLA's left fielder Dean West secured the lead in the eighth inning with a booming two-out grand slam to right-center field. This came after UCLA spent the prior three innings chipping away at Oregon's 6-1 lead going into the sixth inning. 

Momentum was held by Oregon until UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky knocked his 21st home run of the season to left field, his third of the series. This prompted Oregon to reach into their bullpen to replace starting pitcher Miles Gosztola, who dominated the afternoon with nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.

Cholowsky also singled in the seventh inning to drive in a run and adjust the score to 6-4. The Bruins began to show signs of an offensive push, to which they have displayed all season. 

With runners on first and third in the eighth inning, UCLA pinch hitter Aidan Espinoza dropped an RBI single to shallow left field that cut Oregon's lead to one. 

The Ducks brought reliever Tanner Bradley in to face the Bruins' pinch hitter Phoenix Call. Bradley hit Call in the leg with his first pitch to load the bases for West.

On a 1-1 pitch, West drove a ball up and in toward the scoreboard in right-center field for a grand slam. Fans in Jackie Robinson Stadium roared as UCLA took the lead 9-6, which was ultimately too timely for Oregon to respond. 

UCLA closer Easton Hawk took the mound in the ninth inning. Hawk retired three-straight Oregon batters to earn his 13th save of the season and finish the series with a UCLA victory.

West's grand slam was one of several significant plays he made in the day. West made a leaping grab over the left field fence to rob Oregon second baseman Ryan Cooney of a grand slam in the fourth inning. He finished the afternoon 4-5 at the plate with two runs and four RBIs.

UCLA concluded the weekend series 2-1 after heavily winning Friday in a run-rule finish, but fell on Saturday after Oregon's eighth-inning push that ended UCLA's conference undefeated streak. 

The Bruins' victory caps their regular season home record at 27-5. Their overall record extends to 46-5 and their conference to 26-1. The Ducks' overall record sits at 36-14 and their conference at 18-9. 

Oregon occupies the fourth spot of the Big Ten Conference standings, residing behind USC in third. Oregon will host USC in their final series of the regular season beginning on Thursday.

UCLA will head to Seattle to face Washington on Thursday to complete their regular season.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 10 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SAS

SAS

-5.5

-198

O 218.5

MIN

MIN

+5.5

+166

U 218.5

Final
Knicks covered -1.5, O 214.5
NYK

NYK

144

PHI

PHI

114

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