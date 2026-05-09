USC gains 40th win in 11-3 offensive outpouring over Nevada

The No. 18 USC Trojans' persistent hitting provided a broad lead in Friday’s 11-3 win against the Nevada Wolfpack.

USC had several hitting surges throughout senior night at Dedeaux Field. The Trojans gained seven runs in the first three innings, then supplemented four more in the sixth.

Two runs came from back-to-back solo home runs from right fielder Jack Basseer and left fielder Andrew Lamb in the third inning. The same duo also hit two consecutive home runs in the first inning of Thursday’s game against Nevada.

Basseer totaled three RBIs in the evening, the other two came from a bases-clearing double down the left-field line from a hanging breaking ball in the sixth inning. Second baseman Kevin Takeuchi also scored three RBIs over the night, paired with electric fielding.

Starting pitcher Grant Govel complemented the Trojans' offensive output in his six-innings. Govel allowed two runs in the second inning before pitching four scoreless. He finished the night with seven strikeouts, five hits, and one walk to add his tenth win of the season.

USC's first baseman Adrian Lopez and catcher Isaac Cadena also presented productive outings in the victory. Lopez scored three times and reached base with two walks and an infield single. Cadena had two RBIs, including a slash-single to right field in the second inning to score center fielder Walter Urbon.

Relief pitcher Gavin Lauridsen appeared in the seventh inning to replace Govel. Lauridsen's first at-bat was a solo home run to Nevada's left fielder Jackson Waller. But Lauridsen responded with three strikeouts and zero hits the remainder of the game.

USC's victory on Friday marks their 40th of the season, the first time the Trojans' have reached this milestone since 2005. They now reside at third in the Big Ten standings with a 19-8 conference record.

USC has won nine of their last ten games and have won six straight. Their overall record now stands at 40-12, while Nevada's fell to 23-23.

The Trojans will look to finish the series with another victory against the Wolfpack on Saturday to gain their third consecutive series sweep.

Saturday will be USC's final home game of the regular season before heading to Eugene, Oregon to face the Oregon Ducks on Thursday.