On3 Reveals Updated Field of 64 Projections Ahead of 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Field of 64 Projections: NCAA Tournament Bubble

The bubble remains incredibly volatile heading into the final week, with Virginia Tech, NC State, Texas State, and Purdue currently holding the final projected spots in the field. Louisiana, Miami (OH), Troy, and East Carolina are all within striking distance, while programs like Pitt and South Alabama are still hoping for late movement before Selection Monday. With conference tournaments looming, the back end of the bracket feels far from settled and could shift dramatically over the next several days.

Last Four In: Virginia Tech, NC State, Texas State, Purdue

First Four Out: Louisiana, Miami (OH), Troy, East Carolina

Next Four Out: Pitt, Mercer, South Alabama, Southeast Missouri State