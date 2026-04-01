2026 MLB Draft Deep Dive – LHP Mason Edwards

There are certain players you walk away from wanting to tell everyone about. Mason Edwards is one of them, even on a day when things aren’t going his way.

I caught him this past weekend under rough conditions. Edwards walked six batters. He gave up four runs. He threw 105 pitches in 4.1 innings. And yet, he still punched out 10. That’s the kind of performance that sticks with you, because it tells you something a box score can’t: this kid knows how to pitch and can push through adversity.

Edwards has been one of the quiet stories of the 2026 college baseball season that has finally started to make a ton of noise, anchoring a USC rotation that’s helped the Trojans to one of the best starts in program history.

Coming into this past weekend, he was 5-0 with a 0.25 ERA, best in the country, and had racked up 64 strikeouts across just 36 innings while yielding a mere seven hits and a single earned run. He won Big Ten Pitcher of the Week three times before March was halfway done. None of that happened by accident.

With the college southpaw class still searching for a clear-cut frontrunner and Jake McCoy’s injury at South Carolina leaving the top spot genuinely open, Edwards has a real chance to be the answer to that question by July. Our own Tyler Jennings was on this in early February.

Player Profile

Prospect Name: Mason Edwards

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher (LHP)

School: USC (University of Southern California)

Height/Weight: 6’2″ / 190 lbs

Bat/Throw: L/L

Birthdate: July 14, 2005 (turns 21 after draft day)

LHP Mason Edwards – @USC_Baseball Bad day to be a pitcher with the weather but Edwards found a way to strikeout 10 over 4.1 IP. Here’s all the called strikes and whiffs ⤵️ 4.1 IP | 4 H | 2 ER | 6 BB | 10 K FB: 88-91 (T92)

Slurve: 77-82

CH: 78-82 pic.twitter.com/Ni6Ox5AtZ9 — Jared Perkins (@JaredCP1) March 28, 2026

Body

Edwards is a lean, well-proportioned 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, a frame that carries projection without screaming it. He’s grown into his body more since arriving at USC, and there’s room for continued physical development under a big-league strength program.

The fact that he won’t be 21 until after draft day adds a meaningful layer to the conversation in the fact that he’ll be young for a college player in the MLB Draft.

Mechanics

This is the place to start with Edwards, because the mechanics are the engine behind everything. He works from a drop-and-drive delivery with crossfire, a rocker step and leg kick, and lands closed to the plate.

What makes it unusual is what happens mid-delivery: his elbow climbs behind his back before he gets to foot strike, creating a release point that hitters simply aren’t expecting. It’s deceptive in the truest sense of the word, not a gimmick, but a genuine illusion built into a repeatable, fluid motion.

The over-the-top slot that emerges from all of this generates a steep downhill plane and a wide angle to the plate, and his extension numbers are strong. From the stretch, he simplifies things considerably, which is important for a guy who had to pitch out of trouble more than he’d like.

Fastball

The radar gun doesn’t tell the whole story here. This past weekend, Edwards sat 88-91 mph and touched 92, down slightly from his early-season peak and well off the mid-90s he reportedly touched in fall scrimmages. A lot of this likely was due to the weather factor. It was cold, rainy, and windy.

Edwards gets tremendous backspin and ride on his four-seamer, producing induced vertical break numbers well-above average that make it play considerably harder than its velocity suggests.

It also carries a slight natural cut, which compounds the deception from his delivery. Hitters struggle to pick it up early out of his hand, and that’s what drove a 30% whiff rate against him in 2025.

The velocity trajectory is the key variable going forward. His velocity has sat 91-93 and touched 96 during the current season, and if that holds, or climbs further, the fastball has the ceiling of a plus pitch in pro ball. Even if it stabilizes in that 91-93 band, the carry and angle are enough to make it an above-average offering.

Breaking Ball

Edwards works a slurvy breaking ball in the upper-70s to low-80s, sitting 77-82 when I saw him and it’s at its best when it stays tight and stays low. When he locates it to the bottom of the zone and below, it snaps hard and stays short to the plate, generating a lot of chases.

He’s shown the ability to land it for strikes consistently, and it flashed close to a 50% whiff rate in 2025 across a meaningful sample. It has two-pane depth.

Changeup

This has been noted as his best pitch, and what I saw this past weekend made that abundantly clear.

Two on, two out, six walks already in the book. Sean Allen had just visited the mound. The game was in the balance. Edwards reached back for the changeup three straight times and got three straight whiffs to end the inning.

If you want to know what kind of competitor this kid is, that sequence tells you everything.

The pitch sits 78-82 and it tunnels exceptionally well from his heater and fades to the arm side late, making it a genuine weapon against right-handed bats. He sells it with conviction, and hitters are consistently out in front of it.

The 65.8% whiff rate he’s posted on the pitch this season is the kind of number you typically see attached to an established pro’s best offering. In 2025 it already posted a 46% whiff rate across a sizable sample. This is a plus pitch now, with potential for more.

Command/Control

The walk total this past weekend, six free passes on 55 strikes, is a fair counterpoint to the otherwise polished picture. The conditions were difficult, but six walks in 4.1 innings is not a command profile you can overlook, but I do believe there is an exception here

The broader body of work this season provides important context. Prior to this outing, Edwards had been remarkably efficient: a no-hit performance through seven innings at Cal Poly, 11 strikeouts in six innings against Illinois, a career-high 12 punchouts against Washington with just three walks.

His ERA sat at 0.25 entering this weekend. The command was clearly there for the first five starts of 2026; what we saw most recently was an outlier, not a trend.

His changeup command is a genuine strength. The breaking ball command is solid. The fastball can waver, his biggest misses tend to go arm-side, but his ability to limit damage and miss bats even on his worst days speaks to how layered the profile is.

A major-league development program should be able to sharpen the edges here.

Draft Context

The college left-handed pitching landscape in this class is more competitive than it was a few months ago, but Edwards remains one of the three or four most interesting names in the conversation.

Cole Carlon at Arizona State has surged up boards and his fastball-slider combination is as loud as anyone in the class. But Carlon is making the transition from reliever to starter, and that’s an open question for draft rooms. Carlon to date has proven he is more than capable as a starter.

Wes Mendes at Florida State is in the mix after his massive start, and Hunter Dietz at Arkansas is finally healthy and showing plus stuff.

Conclusion

Mason Edwards is not a profile that announces itself. He doesn’t throw 97 in the first inning and make radar guns buzz in the stands. What he does is pitch with deception, feel, sequencing, and a changeup that is genuinely one of the better pitches in this draft class.

The carry on his fastball plays the velocity up. The breaking ball is filthy. The delivery messes with hitters’ timing in ways that don’t show up until you watch him for a few innings and realize how rarely anyone squares him up.

Through 40.1 innings this season, Edwards has struck out 74 batters while allowing just seven hits and one run, posting an ERA of 0.67. Even accounting for the rough command this past weekend that led to 10 strikeouts in 4.1 innings with six walks, the body of work is extraordinary.

The durability history is the legitimate question mark. Two injury-interrupted campaigns in his first two seasons at USC are not something to wave away. Any team drafting him needs to build that into the evaluation.

But for a pitcher who won’t turn 21 until after draft day, has three potential above-average-or-better pitches, and is posting these kinds of numbers against Big Ten competition, the upside is real, and the price of admission is worth it.

I left this weekend’s game wanting to see him pitch again. That’s usually a good sign.

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