Top of the Rotation: College Baseball Week 7 Pitching Matchups & Top Series Previews

A Weekly Column | Week 7 | March 27–29, 2026

Built around the weekend’s top pitching matchups… previewing the ace vs. ace battles that define the college baseball season.

Last Week in Review: Iron Sharpens Iron in Auburn

Week 6 gave us everything we ask of college baseball in late March: a historic matchup, a walk-off gut-punch, a comeback that almost was, and a no-hitter that nobody saw coming. The narratives are hardening. The résumés are being built or wrecked right now. Let’s start with the headliner everybody was waiting for.

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 2 Texas turned Plainsman Park into the highest-profile venue in college baseball for five straight days. The Tigers had already made that statement midweek, dominating No. 3 Georgia Tech 9-2 on Tuesday night behind sophomore Andreas Alvarez, who held the nation’s most electric offense to just two hits while striking out ten over five innings.

It was the first time all season that Georgia Tech had been held under four runs, and it raised every eyebrow pointing toward the weekend.

Friday lived up to the billing. Auburn’s Bristol Carter delivered a walk-off to steal game one 4-3, and for a few hours, it felt like the Tigers might be about to make a serious national statement.

Texas answered emphatically on Saturday. Luke Harrison did exactly what an ace is supposed to do: He bent without breaking, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning before settling in for five and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs and striking out six.

The Longhorns jumped to a 6-0 lead before Auburn chipped back to within one in the ninth, loading the bases with two outs. Texas pitcher Thomas Burns walked three straight to make it interesting, but Carter, the hero of Friday night, grounded into a fielder’s choice to end it.

Texas held on 7-6, evening the series. The Sunday rubber game decided the series for Texas, and with it a significant piece of the early SEC narrative.

For Texas, it’s nice to have basically three Friday night aces in their pocket, and Dylan Volantis tossed four scoreless for them, followed by two and two-thirds scoreless from freshman Sam Cozart, sealing the series victory for the Longhorns.

Alabama’s Tyler Fay Throws No-Hitter in Their Sweep of Florida: The other must-see story of the week was in Tuscaloosa. Alabama’s Tyler Fay walked into Dick Howser Weekend carrying a young lefthander’s kind of anonymity, and walked out a name every college baseball fan knows.

Fay no-hit Florida on Friday night, a performance that was as clean as it was shocking given the Gators’ lineup. No-hitters require everything going right at once, and Fay’s did. It was the individual pitching moment of the 2026 season so far, full stop.

FSU Gets Massive Series Win Against NC State: Down in Tallahassee, Florida State closed out its featured series win over NC State in memorable fashion. The Wolfpack had taken Game 1 on Friday, tagging ACC ERA leader Wes Mendes for five runs in a 6-4 win, Mendes’ first loss of the year.

FSU bounced back Saturday, 11-5, behind Myles Bailey’s two-home-run night, and then Bryson Moore was simply untouchable in the Sunday finale. The Seminoles mercy-ruled the Wolfpack 15-5, NC State’s first run-rule loss of the season, scoring seven runs in the first two innings and never looking back.

Series to Florida State, 2-1. The staff took a punch and answered.

The broader Week 6 picture? The SEC confirmed what the early polls hinted at, depth of talent at the top is staggering, and no series is a gimme. Georgia handled Texas A&M at home. LSU needed to steady itself against Oklahoma. The race for the top of the league is going to be decided in games exactly like the ones we’re about to preview.

This Week’s Slate: March 27–29, 2026

THE FRIDAY FEATURE MATCHUP

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Texas | March 26–28 | Austin, Texas

SEC Network | UFCU Disch-Falk Field

The Longhorns come home. Texas hosts Oklahoma for the first time as SEC opponents, and the timing couldn’t be better. Both programs are battle-tested and firmly in the top ten, and the whole series airs on SEC Network, meaning the rest of the country gets to watch Austin sell out.

Texas enters having just gutted out a series win at Auburn, with Dylan Volantis and Luke Harrison each delivering important outings against arguably the best pitching staff in the SEC.

The Longhorns are loaded front to back. Volantis, who already has a career-high 11-strikeout performance this season, should get the ball Friday, and what he does against Oklahoma’s lineup will tell us whether he’s truly a Friday ace at this level of competition or still building toward it.

Oklahoma brings a rotation that has been quietly one of the better stories in the league. The Sooners have been physically efficient on the mound all season. They don’t beat themselves, they pitch to contact when they need to, and they’re dangerous precisely because they don’t look dangerous until they’ve already beaten you.

LJ Mercurius has been one of the best transfer arms, going 5-1 in six games, posting a 1.87 ERA. Cam Johnson has looked elite during some stretches of the season, but in others has struggled with command. He will be the X factor for them this weekend. The same goes for Sunday starter Cord Rager.

This is a program that has quietly positioned itself as a legitimate top-ten team, and a road series win at Austin would make that case loudly.

The pitching matchup in Game 1 is the one to circle. Whoever Texas trots out Friday at Disch-Falk against Oklahoma’s ace is going to be pitching in front of what will be a packed house, feeding off the momentum of that Auburn series. For Volantis especially, this is exactly the kind of moment that defines a Friday arm’s season.

What to watch: Can Volantis carry that Auburn performance into a home start against Oklahoma? And can Oklahoma’s Cam Johnson and Cord Rager step up to silence a strong Texas lineup that leads the SEC in just about every offensive category?

THE OTHER MARQUEE SERIES

No. 7 Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss | March 27–28 | Oxford, Miss.

SEC Network+ | Swayze Field

If Texas–Oklahoma is the marquee series of the weekend in the SEC’s new era, this is its spiritual cousin, a rivalry game dripping with history, hostility, and this year, two legitimately dangerous teams pointed at the same postseason target.

Mississippi State arrives at Swayze Field red hot. The Bulldogs just swept Vanderbilt at home in Week 6 with Tomas Valincius dominating in the series clincher.

Under first-year head coach Brian O’Connor, Mississippi State has looked nothing like a team adjusting to a new staff. They’re ranked No. 6, they’ve won with pitching and with their lineup, and they’re entering Oxford with the kind of momentum that makes road games feel like home games. This is as good as State has looked through six weeks in years.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, is built to beat exactly this kind of opponent. Hunter Elliott is one of the most polished Friday starters in the country, a guy who returned to Oxford after flirting with the pros specifically to anchor a rotation with College World Series aspirations.

He doesn’t overpower lineups; he outsmarts them. His command, tempo management, and comfort in big spots are why Ole Miss pencils him in on the days that matter most, and Friday at Swayze against the state rival absolutely qualifies.

The bigger question heading into the weekend is Cade Townsend. The sophomore right-hander has been one of the SEC’s best arms this season, with a sub-1.00 ERA, 32 strikeouts, and a 17-inning scoreless streak, before leaving his start at Texas in mid-March with shoulder inflammation.

He sat out the Kentucky series entirely last weekend. As of Sunday, Bianco said Townsend had been throwing and feeling good but that Ole Miss needed to see him get through live bullpen sessions before committing to anything.

His availability for this series is genuinely unclear, and that’s a massive variable. If he can’t go, the Rebels are leaning much harder on a bullpen that got stretched thin in Austin.

Two ranked teams, a renovated Swayze Field crowd, and a Friday ace matchup that belongs in a league with any in the country this weekend.

What to watch: Elliott vs. Mississippi State’s lineup is the pitching story. If he controls the running game and keeps the Bulldogs off the basepaths, Ole Miss wins Game 1. If State can crack him early and get into the Oxford bullpen, it’s a different series entirely.

DON’T SLEEP ON THIS ONE

No. 17 West Virginia at No. 16 Arizona State | March 29 | Tempe, Ariz.

ESPN+/ESPN2 / Phoenix Municipal Stadium

This is the Big 12 series that earned itself a national TV slot, and it deserves it. Arizona State has been one of the better stories in the conference. Cole Carlon has been their left-handed anchor all season, striking out a career-high 11 two outings ago while posting a 2.77 ERA on the year.

The Sun Devils took two of three from TCU in Week 5 and picked up a massive series win this past weekend against a strong and red-hot Kansas State team. They quietly own one of the more impressive resumes in the Big 12.

West Virginia, under Steve Sabins, brings one of the best combos of success on the mound and at the plate. The Mountaineers have proven it with the bats and the arms.

Maxx Yehl has been one of the most underrated arms in the entire country, posting a 0.84 ERA while striking out 44 batters in 32 innings. Meanwhile, Gavin Kelly, Paul Schoenfield, and Matt Ineich have been leading the offense.

The Mountaineers reached the super regionals a year ago and carry that experience into every road series. They haven’t been quite battle-tested this year, and this series will be huge for them. A series win here is the kind of result that changes how you’re seeded in May.

What to watch: Cole Carlon vs. a West Virginia lineup that doesn’t chase bad pitches. If Carlon is on, Arizona State takes Game 1. If Dawson Montesa matches him inning for inning, this could be the best game of the weekend nobody’s watching.

ALSO ON THE RADAR

Georgia Tech (No. 4): After getting throttled by Auburn in the midweek, the Yellow Jackets bounced back in their series against Pitt. The Yellow Jackets have a chance to continue that momentum at home this weekend. Their offense still leads the ACC in virtually every category, but the Auburn game exposed something: when a staff is organized and throws strikes, GT’s lineup can be quieted. How James Ramsey’s club responds against a strong ACC opponent in NC State after their first real setback of the season is worth watching.

LSU: The Tigers are at a genuine crossroads. Having lost six of their last ten entering Week 6, the series against Oklahoma was a tone-setter. Whatever that result was, LSU needs a positive momentum shift heading into Week 7. This is a roster too talented to stay unranked, but the window to right the ship before the SEC race slips away is narrowing.

Florida State (No. 6): After taking that NC State series 2-1, the Seminoles are firmly in the top ten and building toward something. Wes Mendes, Trey Beard, Bryson Moore, and a bullpen ERA that still ranks among the nation’s best make them dangerous every weekend. Their schedule this week should be a reset before bigger ACC tests in April.

The Numbers That Matter This Week

276 – Runs scored by Georgia Tech through their first 23 games, the most in program history through that point. The Yellow Jackets eclipsed 200 runs in just 15 games, breaking the old program record by two games.

14 – Strikeouts by Mississippi State’s Tomas Valincius in his Saturday gem against Vanderbilt, seven innings, two hits, zero earned runs. He’s now 5-0 on the season with a sub-1.10 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.

0.92 – Cade Townsend’s ERA before the shoulder scare in Austin. In 19.2 innings, he allowed just 12 hits, struck out 32 batters, and had not given up a run in 17 straight innings. He didn’t pitch in the Kentucky series. His availability Friday against Mississippi State is the biggest unanswered question heading into the weekend.

.180 – Cole Carlon’s batting average against with runners on base this season. It was .100 prior to this past weekend, the eighth-lowest mark in the country among pitchers with at least 20 innings. The Arizona State left-hander has a 3.19 ERA in his first year as a starter, 48 strikeouts against just nine walks, and a slider that produces a 44.6 percent in-zone whiff rate, fourth-highest among anyone throwing it at least 125 times.

Column Notes

Top of the Rotation rankings reflect the Just Baseball Top 25 Ranking following Week 6 play. Next edition: April 2.