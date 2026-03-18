2026 MLB Draft Notebook 2.0

While most Division-1 programs are simmering around the 1/3 mark of their regular season, California high schools are a month-and-a-half out of playoffs themselves with large decision-making tournaments currently being played or within a week or two away.

Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, Nevada) is hosting a weeklong tournament with prep programs from Idaho, Alberta, Florida and other regions outside of the prototypical coverage regions for The Sporting Tribune, adding to our expansive draft coverage. The Boras Classic will be played the first week of April between ballparks at JSerra Catholic (Mission Viejo) and Mater Dei (Santa Ana), with full coverage from our team at both.

Over the past two weeks, TST’s draft team has been to each local Divison-1 program to take notes on local prospects and those on visiting clubs, with notes on both listed below.

Injuries to mid-major arms:

A trio of mid-major arms who were projected as top 150 picks have seen their season conclude due to injuries.

UT-San Antonio head coach Pat Hallmark announced in early March that right-handed pitcher Robert Orloski would miss the remainder of the season after having shoulder surgery after suffering a scary injury on his 23rd pitch of the year that sailed awkwardly to the backstop with Orloski showing immediate pain after the throw and dropping his throwing arm and shoulder. Orloski entered the year as a projected 3-5 round selection.

Robert Orloski is one of the better mid-major arms eligible for this year's draft, bummer of a situation for a really good kid and really good UTSA team https://t.co/6LonT8tFMU — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) March 2, 2026

Cal Poly right-handed pitcher Laif Palmer fell awkwardly while trying to field a ground ball and was transported off the field via ambulance following a 30-minute delay on March 7. The following day, Isaac Streeter of the Portland Tribune reported that Palmer had broken his ankle in two places and will miss the remainder of the season.

Prayers out to Cal Poly RHP Laif Palmer. Palmer injured his ankle trying to field an infield hit. The Les gave him a standing ovation after he was carted off. @ESPNHonolulu #GoBows pic.twitter.com/L7BBRdNhKo — Kennedy Choo (@kchootz) March 8, 2026

Cody New, a left-handed pitcher for Cal Baptist, had a solid but brief season debut against Cal State Fullerton on D1 opening weekend. The outing lasted two and two-third innings and 53 pitches before New was removed from the game due to “discomfort" according to Lancers head coach Gary Adcock. Patrick Ebert of D1 Baseball reported on March 17 that New was scheduled for UCL surgery in mid-March and will miss the remainder of the spring. One scout who was present for New’s brief outing mentioned it was “the best (New) has looked."

Tough news out of Riverside, Calif., as @CBUbaseball LHP Cody New will have UCL surgery next week and will be out for the season, New was the WAC Preseason Pitcher of the Year and the 107th top college prospect eligible for this year's #MLBDraft, tossed 2.2 IP on opening day — Patrick Ebert (@PatrickEbert44) March 17, 2026

Cal Baptist LHP Cody New allowed three hits and two walks in 2.2 IP against CSUF with three K’s FB sat around 93-94 MPH and his curve between 77-80. Struggled with command at times, but his curveball has elite movement, esp. against RHH. ⁦⁦⁦@TaylorBlakeWard⁩ pic.twitter.com/g02GMxirFQ — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) February 14, 2026

High Schooler shines in World Baseball Classic:

Joseph Contreras, the son of former 11-year big league pitcher José, had a loud 33-pitch appearance for Team Brazil against Team USA in the World Baseball Classic where he allowed one run on two hits and three walks over one and one-third innings.

Most impressively, the 17-year-old senior of Blessed Trinity High School (North Atlanta metro, Georgia) saw his outing end with a double play groundout from the bat of Aaron Judge, who most know as the most prolific power hitter in baseball.

The outing did not alter Contreras’ draft stock, though introduced him to a national audience as a special on-mound talent who is projected as a top 50 selection.

Draft Prospects taking Las Vegas:

Bishop Gorman High School (West Las Vegas) is hosting a tournament filled with draft prospects two weeks after the Live Like Lou Baseball Tournament (for a full notebook, click here).

Starting off the tournament with a bang was Vauxhall High School (South Alberta, Canada) corner infield/outfield bat Easton Kitura, who hit a massive home run in his opening game of the tournament.

Easton Kitura is a big bat in this class from Western Canada (Vauxhall HS, Alberta) — spending this week in Las Vegas tournament in front of a lot of eyes after nice summer and fall (was standout at Super60) pic.twitter.com/I5iupQ276Z — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) March 17, 2026

CSUF, 2B, Eli Lopez

Eli Lopez is an undersized middle infielder, standing at 5’9”, but he shows solid defensive instincts and the ability to remain up the middle. His actions in the field are steady, though his arm strength grades as average, making second base the most likely long-term defensive fit.

Cal State Fullerton, SS and 2B, Cameron Kim and Eli Lopez, taking some BP swings. @SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/bypGZBf4Fh — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) March 3, 2026

Offensively, Lopez possesses a strong hit tool and demonstrates the ability to spray the ball across the field. However, he is not a significant power threat and does not possess above-average speed, projecting more as a contact-oriented hitter who relies on bat-to-ball ability rather than impact tools.

CSUF, SS, Cameron Kim

Cameron Kim has shown extremely solid defensive actions at shortstop with a viable arm capable of handling the position. After previously serving mostly as a depth option at UCLA the previous two seasons, he is putting together his best offensive season to date at CSUF. Kim has the defensive ability to stick at shortstop, though he could also shift to third or second base if needed. He possesses decent speed, which helps support his profile up the middle.

Offensively, Kim projects more as a gap-power hitter with occasional home run pop rather than a consistent power threat. At 6’4” and 215 pounds, there is still room for him to grow into additional strength. His swing remains somewhat raw, and his approach at the plate could improve, particularly in terms of plate discipline and drawing walks, as the majority of his on-base production currently comes from hits rather than free passes.

CSUF, LHP, Mikiah Negrete

Senior left-hander Mikiah Negrete put together another strong start on Friday, March 13, against UCI, going seven innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out eight Anteaters.

His fastball sat 89-91, and held his velocity throughout his start. Negrete established his fastball for a strike early on and mixed in his curve and changeup as his outing progressed. He also fielded his position well, fielding a pair of bunt attempts and getting the out at second base both times.

Negrete’s outing featured a fourth inning when he struck out the side on 10 pitches and in his final inning, he escaped a bases-loaded one-out jam by getting a lineout and a strikeout.

The southpaw’s ERA now sits at 2.12 in five starts with 32 strikeouts and three walks in 29 2/3 innings.

UCI, RHP, Trevor Hansen

Junior right-hander Trevor Hansen delivered six innings of three-run ball (two earned) against Cal State Fullerton on Friday, March 13, striking out six in the process.

A good sign for Hansen in this start was that his velocity was back to normal readings compared to his earlier starts this season. His fastball sat 91-93, but was 89-91 after he eclipsed the 75-pitch mark.

Hansen once again displayed his ability to mix his pitches to keep hitters off balance. Hansen relied on his curve more as his start progressed and his fastball velocity began to drop a couple of ticks.

Hansen is now sporting a 2.48 ERA with 41 strikeouts and seven walks in 32 2/3 innings this season.

The Sporting Tribune will have continued coverage of the tournament (last update, March 17, 4:00pm PT).

Contributors to this article include The Sporting Tribune’s Taylor Blake Ward, Jack Janes, Brady Charette, Thomas Murray, Dyland Diulio, and Jack Haslett.