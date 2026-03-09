Sportsgrid Icon
College Baseball · 1 hour ago

2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 4

Week four of the college baseball season is arguably the most chaotic of the season, with many teams kicking off conference play while others wrap up a non-conference schedule with lesser opponents, however there was no shortage of upsets this week.

From High Point traveling into Gainesville, taking a series from Florida, Coastal Carolina and East Carolina going at it in an absolute war, to LSU dropping three straight games, including a series to Sacramento State. If anything, this week has just further proven that it is anyone’s year.

College Baseball Top 25 Rankings

Rank Team
1 UCLA Bruins
2 Texas Longhorns
3 Mississippi State Bulldogs
4 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
5 Auburn Tigers
6 Georgia Bulldogs
7 Southern Miss Golden Eagles
8 Florida State Seminoles
9 Clemson Tigers
10 Virginia Cavaliers
11 Oklahoma Sooners
12 USC Trojans
13 North Carolina Tar Heels
14 LSU Tigers
15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons
16 TCU Horned Frogs
17 Alabama Crimson Tide
18 Texas A&M Aggies
19 Oregon Ducks
20 NC State Wolfpack
21 Tennessee Volunteers
22 Oregon State Beavers
23 UTSA Roadrunners
24 Florida Gators
25 Kentucky Wildcats

Biggest Risers

Virginia proved to all of us that we may have been too low on the Hoos as they kicked off conference play in Chapel Hill against North Carolina, where the offense dominated an elite Tar Heels pitching staff, rolling the first two games and outscoring UNC 22-5. 

UNC got out with a win on the back half of a doubleheader but Chris Pollard and Co. seem to be a force to be reckoned with.

USC remains one of two unbeaten teams as they kicked off Big 10 play with a sweep over Illinois, allowing just three runs in the series, all coming on game three. Mason Edwards continues the most dominant streak in college baseball, having yet to allow a run in 24 innings, tallying 42 strikeouts and only surrendering three hits in that time.

Wake Forest continues to impress since an opening day loss to Houston, rattling off 15 consecutive wins. While the schedule hasn’t been full of world beaters, we get a real taste of what this pitching staff will do as they’ll take on Coastal Carolina and Florida State this week in their first big test of the 2026 season.

Biggest Sliders

LSU has certainly had its concerns this year, but showed in full force this week, dropping three consecutive games to Northeastern, Louisiana, and Sacramento State, and they’d drop the series at home to the Hornets. We know what Jay Johnson is capable of in conference play; we can’t count out the defending National Champions, but there is a lot of cause for concern in Baton Rouge.

Florida narrowly escaped a sweep at home against the High Point Panthers, salvaging a win on Sunday, but losing starts from Aidan King and Liam Peterson is certainly concerning, especially the way they looked coming out of week three.

Miami drops out completely after dropping a home series to Boston College, narrowly escaping with a game two victory. The Canes were a very slow starter in 2025 and found their way into a Super Regional, but right now it seems they’re falling back into that lull.

Others Receiving Votes

UCSB continues to impress after an opening weekend series loss to Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, and continues to just miss the cut for us. They’ll look to extend their 11-game winning streak against UC Davis this week.

Other Key Storylines

Oregon State seems to have found its stride after taking down Oregon in a midweek game last week, the offense slowly coming around, and potentially found the success we anticipated they’d have in the preseason.

Louisiana set their third largest attendance record on Wednesday of last week as they took down the LSU Tigers at the Tigue.

The post 2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 4 appeared first on Just Baseball.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$6.1M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$42.6M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.6M

