SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

College Baseball · 1 hour ago

2026 SEC Baseball Preview: LSU’s Title Defense vs. The New-Look Bulldogs

SportsGrid Contributor Just Baseball

Host · Writer

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$4.7M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$21.6M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$4.6M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
NBA 2026 Trade Central
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
bookmakerLogo
Final
Seahawks covered -4.5, U 45.5
SEA

SEA

29

NE

NE

13

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 4 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes & Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 4 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 21 hours ago
NFL Predictions: Who Replaces Who in Next Year's Playoffs?
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Super Bowl LXI Odds: Could Baltimore Finally Get Over the Hump?
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Exploring Super Bowl LXI Odds Team Assessments for 2026-27
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Seattle Seahawks Favored to Repeat as Champs at Super Bowl LXI
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Super Bowl Celebrity Appearance Betting Market at Kalshi