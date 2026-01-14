2026 D1Baseball: Sun Belt Conference College Baseball Preview

Arkansas State Red Wolves

At first glance, Arkansas State’s 26–28 record and 14–16 conference finish don’t stand out — but the foundation is quietly shifting. Head coach Mike Silva, hired after leading Nicholls to back-to-back NCAA Regionals, guided the Red Wolves to one of their most competitive seasons in years.

Institutional support is arriving as well. Arkansas State announced plans for a 40,000-square-foot Player Development Center overlooking right field at Tomlinson Stadium, featuring batting cages, pitching tunnels, a full turf infield, weight room, and premium seating — a major long-term boost for recruiting and development.

On the field, Arkansas State returns six regular offensive contributors. Patrick Engskov produced 13 doubles, nine home runs, and 35 RBI, while freshman Ashton Quiller impressed with a .318/.371/.479 slash line, five triples, and 30 RBI. Cross Jumper, Cason Campbell, Kaden Amundson, and Jake Henry Williams also return with meaningful experience.

Pitching depth improves with returners Jack Hibbard ( 4.95 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 12 starts ), Colin Maloney ( 4.46 ERA, 36 strikeouts ), and senior Jack Nelson ( 3.86 ERA, 49 innings ). Portal additions Wes Pritchard (Mississippi State), Houston Tomlinson (Texas A&M), and Ryan Ashford (Miami) add upside.

Arkansas State may not be ready to contend yet, but the pieces are in place for a noticeable jump in 2026 — and the program’s trajectory is finally pointing upward.

