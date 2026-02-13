D1Baseball: Predicting College Baseball’s Omaha 8 Picks For 2026

The "Paper vs. Field" Reality

Picking an Omaha 8 almost never goes according to plan. Games are played on dirt, not paper, and the "best" roster rarely guarantees a trophy. To find an edge, we look at the historical trends that define the road to Nebraska:

The Return Rate : An average of two programs return to Omaha from the previous season.

Preseason Reliability : On average, 5.78 teams (let’s call it 5) ranked in the preseason Top 25 actually make it to the CWS.

The Drought Factor : In 2025, zero programs returned from the 2024 field—a rarity not seen since 1957.

The #1 Curse: Preseason #1 teams make Omaha 66% of the time, though they’ve only punched their ticket twice since 2021.

Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.