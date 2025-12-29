College D1 Baseball 2026: SEC Top Programs Preview

SEC vs. Big 12 Kicks Off in Arlington

February marks tournament season, and the Shriners Children’s College Showdown returns to Globe Life Field in Arlington. This six-team field features three SEC programs, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt, heading to the Lone Star State.

The SEC trio won’t face each other. Instead, each takes on Big 12 opponents Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas Tech. Weekend matchups are:

Friday: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech, TCU vs. Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

Saturday: Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma, Arkansas vs. TCU

Sunday: Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma State, Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, TCU vs. Oklahoma

TCU made the College World Series in 2023, but that’s the only time it advanced past a regional in eight seasons. Under Jim Schlossnagle, the program reached the CWS four straight times from 2014-17. Now in year five under Kirk Saarloos, TCU (39-20 in 2025) brings a solid transfer portal class.

Oklahoma State has reached a regional in 12 of the last 14 seasons under Josh Holliday, but has only advanced to three Super Regionals and one CWS. Last year, OSU went 30-25 and fell in the Athens Regional, hungry to return to the glory of the 1980s and 90s.

Texas Tech missed consecutive postseasons for the first time since 2012-13, finishing 20-33 in 2025, the program’s worst record since 1985. Tim Tadlock has overhauled the pitching staff, bringing in former Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster and pitching development director Steve Merriman.

SEC teams bring more firepower. Arkansas enters with high expectations after a heartbreaking CWS exit. Vanderbilt won 43 games last year but was eliminated in a dramatic regional. Oklahoma made a regional in its first SEC season and secured an impressive portal class.

