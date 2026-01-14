2026 D1Baseball: Top Mid-Major Teams in the West Coast Region

Hawaii Warriors – Big West

2025 Overall Record: 35-21

2025 Conference Record: 16-14

Hawaii enters the 2026 season with momentum and optimism under coach Rich Hill, who earned an extension through 2030 following the program’s recent resurgence. After building a strong foundation in 2025, the Warriors aim to contend for the Big West Conference tournament and potentially host an NCAA regional at the iconic Les Murakami Stadium. With key returning talent and smart additions from the transfer portal, Hawaii looks poised for another impactful season.

The pitching staff remains one of the nation’s best, anchored by ERA leaders and high-leverage performers. Isaiah Magdaleno shone in relief with a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 77 strikeouts, and just 11 walks over 60 innings in 24 appearances. Sebastian Gonzalez (10 starts, 18 appearances, 57 innings) and Liam O’Brien (2.60 ERA, 17 appearances, 9 starts, 52 innings) return, while newcomers like transfer Jack Berg (Arizona) could contribute in the weekend rotation. Dylan Waite and Koen Barton are also expected to take the next step, giving coach Keith Zuniga a deep, versatile staff capable of thriving in big moments.

Offensively, Hawaii returns several key contributors. Ben Ziegler-Namoa (.333/.918 OPS), Kamana Nahaku (10 HR), and Draven Nushida (.291) form a strong core, complemented by speedster Elijah Ickes (.303, 31 games) and versatile hitters. Freshman additions, including INF Mana Lau Kong and OF/C Carter Turley, and sophomore catcher Jake Redding, add depth and potential pop to the lineup. With a mix of returning stars, promising newcomers, and a nationally ranked pitching staff, the 2026 Hawaii Warriors are ready to make noise in the Big West and beyond.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.