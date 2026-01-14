2026 D1Baseball: Top Mid-Major Teams in the West Coast Region

Oregon State Beavers – Independent
Overall 2025 Record: 48-16-1
Oregon State enters the 2026 season in a familiar position: retooled, talent-rich, and built to contend. After competing as an independent in 2025 and making another memorable run to Omaha, the Beavers experienced significant roster turnover through the transfer portal. With a roster loaded with talent, playing time became scarce, leading to change. Still, head coach Mitch Canham and pitching coach Rich Dorman have retained the program’s greatest strength, elite pitching.
The Beavers may boast the best weekend rotation in college baseball. Dax Whitney anchors the staff as a true Friday night ace after a breakout freshman campaign in which he showcased four-pitch command, elite strikeout ability, and poise beyond his years. Fellow Team USA alum Ethan Kleinschmit complements him as a polished left-hander with swing-and-miss stuff. At the same time, Erik Segura rounds out the trio with electric movement and a proven ability to escape trouble despite occasional control lapses. That depth gives Oregon State a relentless three-headed presence on weekends.
The pitching strength extends well beyond the rotation. Wyatt Queen is primed to handle weekday starts after making significant strides, and the bullpen features a deep mix of looks and velocity, from sidearm specialist AJ Hutcheson to power arms like Zach Edwards and Zach Kmatz. Transfer Isaac Yeager adds proven experience, while freshmen and additional transfers give Dorman enviable flexibility.
Offensively, the Beavers return several key contributors from their Omaha squad. Senior first baseman Jacob Krieg provides power and defense, AJ Singer brings Gold Glove-caliber play up the middle, and Easton Talt remains a dynamic, do-everything presence in the outfield. The lineup will be rounded out by a mix of developing returners, intriguing transfers, and high-upside freshmen, with several infield and outfield roles still open.
Stylistically, this Oregon State offense may resemble the program’s earlier championship teams, speed-driven, contact-oriented, and opportunistic. Combined with elite pitching and defense, the formula remains intact. New faces, but very familiar expectations in Corvallis.
Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.