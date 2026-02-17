2026 D1 College Baseball Rankings: A New No. 1 Emerges After Opening Weekend Chaos

We’re Back: The 2026 D1 College Baseball Season Has Arrived

The wait is finally over. The 2026 College Baseball Season kicked off with everything we crave: box score surfing, dual-screen marathons, and those glorious late-night Hawaii baseball broadcasts.

Week 1 didn’t disappoint, delivering Top-25 matchups, shocking upsets, and "football scores" that remind us why this game is so unpredictable. Our team at Just Baseball has aggregated votes from our writers and analysts to bring you our first official update of the year.

Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.