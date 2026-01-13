2026 D1Baseball: Top Mid-Major Teams in the Midwest Region

UW Milwaukee – Horizon League

2025 Overall Record: 24-35

2025 Conference Record: 16-13

Wisconsin may not be known as a baseball hotbed, with its lone Division I program often flying under the radar. Still, the Panthers are quietly making strides, slowly turning a string of losing seasons into a foundation for future success by retaining local talent and building continuity.

The pitching staff leads the optimism heading into 2026. Sophomore left-hander Riley Peterson, who dominated out of the bullpen as a freshman with a 1.83 ERA over 29.1 innings, is expected to step into a rotation role and could make a significant leap forward. Grad-senior Gavin Theis returns after leading the team in starts (16) and innings (88⅓), finishing with 74 strikeouts and a 4.38 ERA, while Aric Ehmke adds depth after 11 starts and 60 innings last season.

Offensively, the Panthers return just two qualified hitters, but Charlie Marion will anchor the lineup after posting a team-best 12 home runs and 61 RBI in 2025. Sophomore infielder Tate Schmidt also returns, adding stability to a mostly new lineup.

With a solid pitching core and an infusion of new bats, Wisconsin could be a team to watch in 2026 as it looks to take the next step forward.

Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.