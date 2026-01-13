2026 D1Baseball: Top Mid-Major Teams in the Midwest Region

Missouri State Bears – Missouri Valley
2025 Overall Record: 30-25
2025 Conference Record: 17-8
Missouri State enters the 2026 season with unfinished business after narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament a year ago, falling to Missouri Valley champion Murray State, which went on to make a memorable run to Omaha. With much of the roster returning, the Bears are positioned to push back to the top of the MVC and reclaim their place in the national field.
The Bears lose only three starters, though the departures are significant. Nick Rodriguez, Jake McCutcheon, and Tyler Epstein accounted for a third of the team’s RBI and nearly half of its stolen bases in 2025. Even so, Missouri State returns plenty of offensive firepower. Junior outfielder Caden Bogenpohl anchors the lineup after posting a 1.007 OPS with 13 home runs and 44 RBI, while utility man Taeg Gollert returns after leading the team with 22 doubles. Two-way standouts Max Knight and Curry Sutherland add impact on both sides of the ball, combining power bats with reliable innings.
On the mound, the rotation remains largely intact. Sophomore Michael Yusypchuk and junior left-hander Tyler Charlton both return after making 14 starts apiece, combining for over 128 innings. Most of the bullpen is also back, giving Missouri State valuable continuity.
With Murray State retooling, the Bears enter 2026 as an early MVC favorite and a strong bet to represent the league in the NCAA Tournament.
