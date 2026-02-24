Ranking the Top 25 College Baseball Teams Right Now (Week 2)

Week 2 in College Baseball

There was no shortage of chaos in week two of the college baseball season, as we saw Kent State knock off Tennessee in Rocky Top, Evansville steal a game from Kentucky, and UCLA dominate a top-10 matchup in L.A. against TCU.

While certain fanbases are ready to put their skipper on the hot seat and smash the panic button, here’s your soft reminder that it’s still early and every coach in the country is ironing out roles and lineups. Let’s get into the highlights from the weekend.

The Top 25 Ranking is based on an aggregate of votes from Just Baseball writers & analysts.