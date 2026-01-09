D1 Baseball: 11 South Region Mid-Major Teams to Watch in 2026

D1 College Baseball 2026 Southeast Region Preview

College baseball’s spotlight usually stays glued to the power conferences, but every postseason tells the same counterstory. The real chaos — and value — lives in the mid-majors. These are the programs that develop pros, stack 40-win seasons, host regionals, and wreck brackets when the margins tighten.

Last season’s Murray State run to Omaha was the latest reminder that pedigree isn’t required to win in June. Development, retention, and momentum are.

As the 2026 season approaches, this five-part series highlights the mid-major programs that matter — broken down by region — with real postseason upside, returning production, and coaching continuity. We start in the Southeast.

Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.