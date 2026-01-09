D1 Baseball: 11 South Region Mid-Major Teams to Watch in 2026

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (SWAC)
Bethune-Cookman did exactly what elite mid-majors are supposed to do in 2025: dominate their league, punch a postseason ticket, and make life uncomfortable for a regional host. The Wildcats stormed through the SWAC and were the conference’s lone NCAA representative.
What makes them dangerous again in 2026 is retention. The heart of the lineup returns intact. Andrey Martinez was a force, slashing .353/.424/.725 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI, while Jorge Rodriguez posted a 1.148 OPS and gave the lineup real depth protection.
Up the middle, shortstop Jeter Polledo and leadoff catalyst Daryl Lee are back, giving the Wildcats speed, on-base skills, and extra-base pop. On the mound, senior lefty Edwin Sanchez returns after anchoring the rotation with 82.2 innings, 101 strikeouts, and a 3.05 ERA.
Bethune-Cookman checks every mid-major box: veteran hitters, frontline pitching, and continuity. If they get a favorable regional draw, this is a team capable of winning a game — or two — in June.