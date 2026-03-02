2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 3

Biggest Risers

While we were initially lower on Florida than most, a 2-0 sweep over Miami on the road was all we needed to see. Liam Peterson looked the part, and the Gators' offense was firing on all cylinders. Brendan Lawson needs to be talked about in the SEC Player of the Year conversation, as he continues to produce at an unbelievable rate, already with 21 RBI in just 12 games.

USC is new to the rankings this week, as they nearly completed their second no-hitter of the season against Cal Poly this weekend. The rotation for the Trojans has been untouchable, holding a minuscule 1.45 team ERA so far this year.

UTSA also found their way in this week after receiving votes last week, putting together another impressive weekend by taking down Ohio State, Coastal Carolina, and Baylor. Well deserving of a spot with their impressive 8-1 start to the season.